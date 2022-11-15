Analytics enthusiasts assemble: SAS Hackathon 2023 registration opens

Participants to use technology to confront real-world business and humanitarian problems

CARY, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizing the Canadian government's natural disaster relief. Protecting small farmers from the impacts of climate change. Making web forms more accessible to people with disabilities. These were just some of the innovative projects developed in this year's SAS Hackathon. Technologists determined to make a difference worked together to apply advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to real-world problems.

Registration opens for the 2023 #SASHackathon

And now it's back. Again supported by SAS, the leader in analytics, registration is now open for the 2023 SAS Hackathon.

SAS seeks big ideas and big data experts and novices — including developers, students, startups, and SAS customers and partners — to develop solutions to take to market or deploy within their organization. In 2022, 1,300 individuals from 75 countries applied, 70 teams representing 135 organizations qualified, and more than 50 teams presented business cases.

"Data scientists and enthusiasts: We invite you to look at the greatest challenges in your industry and in your neighborhood," said Einar Halvorsen, Senior Principal Program Manager at SAS. "How can you use SAS technology, open source tools and your data to 'hack' for a solution that improves your world?"

"Meet us online, and bring your curiosity," said Peter Lundqvist, Principal Program Manager at SAS. "We'll give your team a SAS mentor, free access to our suite of industry-leading software, and a month to accelerate your vision. We can't wait to see how you astonish us in 2023."

Participants will also receive access to enablement resources, virtual learning labs, training courses and more.

Inspiring innovation for all ages and skill levels

Per Dataversity, only 21% of 16-to-24-year-olds are data literate, and only 24% of the global workforce consider themselves "fully" data literate. Many struggle to envision what analytics can accomplish in the real world; the SAS Hackathon offers inspiration and hands-on experience for novice techies and those looking to update their skills.

"The world watches the SAS Hackathon for the most innovative applications of analytics, data and AI," said Ali Dixon, Senior Associate Product Marketing Manager for AI at SAS. "We hope enthusiasts of every age and stage in their analytics journey will be inspired. Check out SAS' free online training, ask questions and post ideas in our forums. Analytics are for everyone, and today's newcomers are tomorrow's SAS innovators."

Data for good at SAS Hackathon

Past participants have used SAS® Viya®, newly available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, as well as natural language processing, machine learning, advanced modeling, Python and more to accomplish the following:

Team LangTech: Cameroonian data scientists documented four of Cameroon's indigenous languages, preserving their cultural legacy, as well as enabling better local services and greater participation in the national conversation for speakers.

Team War On Cancer: During the SAS Hackathon, War on Cancer surveyed users of its popular cancer resource app to better understand patients' mental health journeys. The end result? An ocean of insights to empower health providers, and chatbots that guide patients to mental health resources.

Team JAKSTAT: 2022 SAS Hackathon's grand prizewinners created a platform to optimize COVID-19 relief to the small businesses that make up the vast majority of the Indonesian economy, boosting resiliency for entrepreneurs in the capital region and the country as a whole.

Register for the 2023 SAS Hackathon today

Those interested in participating in the SAS Hackathon can register at https://www.sas.com/sas/events/hackathon/register.html. Keep up with the SAS Hackathon conversation through the SAS Hacker's Hub and #SASHackathon on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2022 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Julia Norton

julia.norton@sas.com

+1 919-531-4661

sas.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/SAS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAS