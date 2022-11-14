Soocas Announces the Release of Spark, the Brand New Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Powerful Motor and Ultra-Fine Designs All in the Size of a Manual Toothbrush

Soocas Announces the Release of Spark, the Brand New Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Powerful Motor and Ultra-Fine Designs All in the Size of a Manual Toothbrush

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soocas announces the release of its new sonic electric toothbrush, Spark Sonic Electric Toothbrush. Spark provides people with efficiency, power, and the convenience to brush anywhere they desire, unlike the hassles they would experience with a manual toothbrush.

Soocas Spark Sonic Electric Toothbrush (PRNewswire)

Soocas CEO Even, suggested "we believe that electric toothbrush should not be a loud and bulky tool. Instead, it should be designed lightweight to provide a better user experience." After dedicating two years of research and going through countless trials and errors, Soocas has designed Spark, the first-ever sonic electric toothbrush with the Soocas nano motor. Spark is similar in size compared to a manual toothbrush and strives to redefine portability and convenience in toothbrushes without compromising any of its cleaning powers.

Highlights of Spark:

Premium Industry Design: Crafted from top to bottom with an ultra-mini design that is only 8.97 inches with 0.13 lb, the unique ring light, and high-quality materials such as aluminum allo y make it more durable.

Heavy-Duty Plaque Removal: Concentrated power with minimal energy loss paired with Dupont diamond bristles to effectively remove 5x the plaque without making the hands feel numb.

User-Centric Functionality: Incorporated user-friendly designs such as the 2-minute smart timer and the zone switcher reminder to help establish a healthy brushing habit.

Limitless Portability: Fast 2-hour USB-C charging with 40 days of duration accompanied by the highest waterproof standard unlocks the possibilities of where you could brush.

Strict Testing Procedures: Spark has been tested by various experiments to make sure every function works properly under different scenarios and to further guarantee the quality of the product.

Sales Price and Sales Channels:

Official Price: $39.95

Sales Price: $27.95 (Campaign specific)

The Initial Launch: Soocas official website

Other Sales Channels: Amazon, Walmart.com and offline retailers

About Soocas:

Founded in 2015, Soocas has dedicated its effort to the research and development of electrical personal care products that offer convenience and simplicity to people. Currently, Soocas has been granted 320 technology patents and various certifications such as FDA, CDCC, etc. It offers electric toothbrushes and water flossers.

For Soocas news and PR needs, please reach out to the emails below:

Website: usa.soocas.com

PR Contact: hello@soocas.com

Business Inquiry: wholesale@soocas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shenzhen Soocas Technology Co., Ltd.