The Pendas Law Firm Gives Thousands of Turkeys to Florida Families in Need - Annual Turkey Giveaway

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the firm will distribute thousands of free turkeys throughout the State of Florida where it conducts business. As an offering for client appreciation, the firm's staff will personally distribute truckloads of turkeys at five of their office locations.

(PRNewsfoto/The Pendas Law Firm) (PRNewswire)

The Pendas Law Firm continues its tradition of giving back to the community. The firm will distribute the turkeys to families in need, in Miami, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando. Listed below are the event dates and locations:

Friday, Nov. 18 , 8:30 am - 10:30 am , Kiwanis of Little Havana, 1400 SW 1st Street, Miami , FL 33135

Sunday, Nov. 20 , 10:00 am - 12:00 pm , 4244 Evans Avenue, Fort Myers , FL 33901

Monday, Nov. 21 , 8:30 am - 10:30 am , 3250 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville , FL 32207

Monday, Nov. 21 , 8:30 am - 10:30 am , 816 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Tampa , FL 33603

Tuesday, Nov. 22 , 8:30 am - 10:30 am , 625 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando , FL 32803

"Many families throughout Florida are facing difficulties this year. We're continuing our Annual Turkey Giveaway, with a feeling that the need is now greater than ever. It makes a really big impact for people and it gives us great joy to give," said attorney Lou Pendas, owner of the firm.

Any families in need are welcomed to stop by the firm locations and receive free turkeys. However, the distribution is on a first come, first serve basis and is estimated to be limited to the times listed, or until the supply lasts. This is the 14th year in a row that the firm has provided its Annual Turkey Giveaway in Florida.

With 100 employees dedicated to offering extraordinary client service, The Pendas Law Firm is one of Florida's most prominent personal injury firms with offices located in Orlando, Daytona Beach, Ocala, Tampa, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The firm delivers real solutions with personal injury cases, car accidents, slip & falls, medical malpractice, property damage, product liability, premises liability, insurance claims, wrongful death and whistleblower claims.

For more info: http://www.pendaslaw.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Feltman

407-920-2373 / sfeltman@pendaslaw.com

