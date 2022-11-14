FROST NAMES NEW CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost Bank announced today that Howard Kasanoff, a senior executive vice president who has been with the bank since August 1992, will become chief credit officer at the beginning of 2023. Kasanoff will succeed Bill Perotti, Frost's long-serving chief credit officer, who is retiring at the end of this year.

Kasanoff started as a credit analyst before serving as an associate relationship manager, commercial lending officer, production credit officer and manager of the credit officer group.

"This will be a seamless transition, because there is no one better than Howard to move into this position," Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green said. "Howard is a great Frost banker and a 30-year veteran of our credit culture. I'm very confident that our team is in good hands. "

Perotti joined Frost in 1981 and quickly moved into roles with increasing levels of responsibility before being named group executive vice president in 2001.

"I want to thank Bill for his leadership over decades helping build Frost's credit culture and our reputation for professional and responsible lending," Green said.

