CerebrumX to Use Ford Connected Vehicle Data, with Customer Consent, to Help Transform Auto Insurance in North America with Usage-Based Insurance as-a-Service

Using the CerebrumX platform, Insurers can offer end-to-end usage-based insurance (UBI) programs with a reduced time to market and cost advantage for eligible 2020 model year or newer Ford and Lincoln vehicles

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CerebrumX Lab Inc. (CerebrumX), an AI-driven automotive data services & management platform, announced today it will incorporate Ford connected vehicle data to support its data-driven usage-based insurance (UBI)-as-a-Service model for Insurers. This model offers a quicker and more cost-effective implementation of UBI programs by using embedded telematics for eligible Ford and Lincoln connected vehicles.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) programs using embedded connected vehicle systems, with the consent of the customer, provide more accurate and reliable driving data, empowering insurers to reward safe driver behaviour with opportunities for reduced personalized premiums. For customers that opt-in, CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) collects and analyses data directly from eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles to generate a driver and a vehicle score with no additional hardware or apps required. This score helps insurers better assess risk, and build more accurate, personalized policies for their customers, such as Pay As You Drive (PAYD) and Pay How You Drive (PHYD), to support safe driving and optimize loss claims.

"By opting into usage-based insurance, Ford and Lincoln owners can be rewarded for their good driving habits with more personalized insurance offerings," said Amy Graham, Services Marketing Director at Ford Motor Company. "CerebrumX's platform creates another opportunity for Ford and Lincoln owners to achieve insurance benefits with their vehicle's connectivity to help reduce their total cost of vehicle ownership."

The unique UBI-as-a-Service model acts as a one-stop solution making it easier for insurers to successfully launch UBI programs that bundle automotive data, AI-powered scores, and insights with handheld assistance in adherence to regulatory policies. CerebrumX accelerates the implementation of end-to-end services such as Consent handling, Integration of the Driver Score with existing Generalized Linear Models (GLM), State Filing Services Support, driver coaching, and UBI Performance Evaluation.

"With CerebrumX's UBI-as-a-Service Model, powered by AI-driven insights and accurate driver behaviour, we aim to streamline the entire usage-based insurance rollout process making it flexible and cost-effective," said Sandip Ranjhan, Chief Executive Officer, CerebrumX. "The UBI market is set to grow by nearly 30% in the next 5 years. The addition of Ford and Lincoln vehicles to CerebrumX's UBI-as-a-Service program will help Insurance providers extend coverage and scale, resulting in better adoption by the end consumer."

With access to more than 15 million vehicles and 800 million miles of driving data, CerebrumX's unique AI-based platform is accelerating the pace of change in the automotive sector toward a more sustainable and safer society. It works with insurers, actuaries, and regulatory bodies across North America to launch data driven UBI programs that benefit the end consumer.

About CerebrumX Lab Inc.

CerebrumX (www.CerebrumX.ai) uses artificial intelligence to deliver trusted data and high-quality insights to businesses to drive innovation, optimize operations and drive key decisions using smart data. Our industry's first ubiquitous data management platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network to our partners including (OEMs, Media, Insurers, Fleet Companies and Smart Cities/Municipalities). CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) securely collects and consolidates scattered data from our partners and other third-party apps and devices to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that has previously been under -utilized to any significant level due to the absence of an integrated Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, USA and with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

