THE BRIDGES AT TARTAN PINES ANNOUNCES ITS INAUGURAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT, "WARRIOR IN THE PINES" TO HONOR THE SPECIAL OPERATIONS WARRIOR FOUNDATION

THE BRIDGES AT TARTAN PINES ANNOUNCES ITS INAUGURAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT, "WARRIOR IN THE PINES" TO HONOR THE SPECIAL OPERATIONS WARRIOR FOUNDATION

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bridges at Tartan Pines , a picturesque golf course surrounded by protected wetlands nestled in Enterprise, Alabama, announces their first Annual Charity Golf Tournament, "Warrior in the Pines," to benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

The tournament, set for May of 2023, is open to the public and will feature a mix of entertainment, sport, and pomp and circumstance. Just miles from Fort Rucker, headquarters for U.S. Army Aviation, the Bridges' members and staff are deeply invested in the local Veteran community.

"We are so humbled to host an event that will directly impact the lives of eligible surviving families of fallen Special Operation Forces and Medal of Honor recipients," said Trey Andress, Director of Golf at The Bridges. "Our fundraising efforts will also directly impact severely wounded, ill and injured Special Operation personnel, which for us, is a true honor," he added.

For more information regarding the tournament and sponsorship opportunities, visit Warriors in the Pines.

About Special Operations Warrior Foundation

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation is an American tax-exempt 501 nonprofit organization founded in 1980 to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to the surviving children of American Special Operations personnel killed in the line of duty.

About The Bridges at Tartan Pines

The Bridges at Tartan Pines is an exciting 18 hole regulation course located in Enterprise, AL. From the longest tees it presents 6,787 yards of golf for a par of 72. The course was designed by Alan Blalock and opened in 2000. The course rating is 72.3 with a slope rating of 129.

View original content:

SOURCE The Bridges at Tartan Pines