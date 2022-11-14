Biomica CEO to Participate in an Industry Panel Discussion at Microbiome Connect USA 2022 Summit

REHOVOT, Israel , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be participating in an Industry panel discussion at the 7th Annual Microbiome Connect USA 2022 Summit taking place between November 16-17, 2022, in Boston, MA.

The conference is dedicated to showcasing the leading drug development platforms applying microbes, microbe modulators and microbial-derived components to prevent or treat human diseases or make medical diagnosis.

In attendance will be Dr. Elran Haber, CEO of Biomica. Dr. Haber will be part of an industry panel discussion titled, "Market Dynamics and Investment Landscape", taking place on November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference, and those interested should be in touch with the investor or public relations team.

About Biomica

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

