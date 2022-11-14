AGS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SECONDARY OFFERING

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) ("AGS" or the "Company"), today announced the commencement of a secondary public offering of 8,208,076 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01, by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Selling Stockholder"). The shares of common stock to be sold in this offering represent all of the shares held by the Selling Stockholder in the Company. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan and B. Riley Securities are acting as underwriters for the offering. The underwriters for the offering may offer the shares of common stock for sale from time to time directly or through agents, or through brokers in one or more brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering, copies of which, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, by telephone at 1-703-312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, and there shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. A shelf registration statement relating to the offering of the common stock was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II tribal gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and remarkable growth have helped us branch out to become one of the most all-inclusive commercial gaming equipment suppliers in the world. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino, real-money gaming solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Language

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and projections, which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "believe," "will," "may," "might," "likely," "expect," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "believes," "continues," "projects," "targets" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of AGS, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and could cause actual results in AGS's performance to differ materially from the current views, models, and assumptions of AGS expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of AGS to maintain strategic alliances, unit placements or installations, grow revenue, garner new market share, secure new licenses in new jurisdictions, successfully develop or place proprietary product, comply with regulations, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, the effects of COVID-19 on the Company's business and results of operations and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement on Form 424(b)(3) and the accompanying base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2022. All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. PlayAGS expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to PlayAGS's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

