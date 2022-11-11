Veterans benefit from employment opportunities with Ameren; company recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer for the 14th consecutive year

Ameren adds $25,000 to a fund supporting veterans needing energy assistance

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day and every day, Ameren is proud to support veterans and active-duty military members and their families by providing energy assistance as well as post-military career opportunities.

Assistance Available for Military and Veteran Customers

Active military families and veterans throughout Missouri are eligible for additional assistance to help pay their utility bills. Ameren Missouri is providing $25,000 in assistance that will be administered through United Way 211 as part of the Ameren Missouri Veterans Fund.

"Our military has made tremendous sacrifices for our country, and we're honored to be able to partner with Ameren Missouri to provide them extra support at home," said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. "Since launching in 2018, the Ameren Missouri Veterans Fund has assisted 508 veteran and military households, totaling more than $147,000 in utility bill assistance statewide."

Veterans, active military members and their spouses are eligible to apply for assistance through the Ameren Missouri Veterans Fund. Eligible customers must be without service or have a disconnect notice for their Ameren Missouri utility bill. A maximum of $600 per household is available to use toward unpaid Ameren Missouri utility bills with proof of veteran or active military status.

Interested applicants should call United Way 211 at 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 to apply.

Ameren Named a Military Friendly® and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

Veterans returning home are finding success in careers at Ameren, which once again earned recognition from VIQTORY as a Military Friendly Employer of service members and their spouses.

"Our veteran co-workers bring leadership skills and a commitment to teamwork that is central to everything we do at Ameren while also creating greater diversity of experience within our teams," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "We're honored that these men and women who have served our country are now choosing to serve our customers."

As a major participant in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Hiring Our Heroes program, Ameren provides active service members with enhanced training and onboarding sessions during their final six months of active military service. Many of these participants stay on in full-time careers at Ameren.

Ameren also sponsors the Ameren Military-Veteran Employees (AMVE) group that provides support for military and veteran co-workers, and sends care packages to active-duty co-workers and their families.

Military Friendly is the military ratings division of VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business. Since 2003, the Military Friendly Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for applicants, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees. Ameren joins more than one thousand companies who participated in the 2023 Military Friendly survey. Visit www.militaryfriendly.com to see the full list.

Veterans and active-duty military interested in working at Ameren can learn more at Ameren.com/MilitaryRecruitment.

Opportunities at Ameren

Ameren is an industry-leading and innovative Fortune 500 company that is a vital part of the communities it serves, building a sustainable energy future for generations to come. Ameren currently has more than 700 open positions in Missouri and Illinois, including opportunities in IT, supply chain, human resources, skilled craft and engineering. Learn more about Ameren's job openings and comprehensive total rewards package at ameren.com/careers.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

