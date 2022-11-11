iBASEt Partners with Camaraderie Foundation to Generate Opportunity for Veterans Giving

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, is supporting The Camaraderie Foundation in their support of individuals and military families who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Hosting the Camaraderie Foundation at iBASEt's annual Excelerate Conference, taking place this week in Orlando, Fl., November 8 to 11, the Camaraderie Foundation presented their purpose and experience in supporting veterans with counseling, transition and support services for veterans returning to civilian life. iBASEt provided a momentous donation of funds and conference attendees had opportunity to support the Foundation, donating on site or via their mobile device.

"We are proud to promote and support the Camaraderie Foundation at our annual Excelerate conference, giving back to those who have served our country," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBASEt. "iBASEt has a rich heritage supporting our armed forces by modernizing the manufacturing systems and processes that continue to transform the aerospace and defense industry. It's especially gratifying to take this opportunity to raise awareness for the needs of our service members, veterans, and their families. We thank them for their tireless service."

The Camaraderie Foundation provides healing for the "invisible wounds of war" through counseling, emotional, and spiritual support for all Military Service Members, Veterans, and their families. This includes access to mental health counseling services, at no expense, to Military Service Members, Veterans and their families to alleviate the stress associated with their transition from the Military back into society by building a strong community of support around them.

Donate:

Join iBASEt and its partners and customers in supporting our veterans by making a donation to the Camaraderie Foundation.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

Media Contact

Tom Hennessey

(949) 958-5200

thennessey@ibaset.com

