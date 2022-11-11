FLGT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fulgent Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 21, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Fulgent between March 22, 2019 and August 4, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 21, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (ii) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

