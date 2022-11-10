White Castle Introduces Stuffin' Muffins to Lineup of Popular Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipes

The delectable delight — made with Sliders sold nationwide in grocery stores and restaurants — is so good it will turn your side dish into the main dish

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is ready to steal turkey's thunder this Thanksgiving with the introduction of yet another fantastic stuffing recipe: the Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins. This spicy take on the holiday staple continues White Castle's long-standing tradition of providing unique and delicious stuffing recipes using world-famous Sliders.

White Castle's latest Slider-based stuffing recipe -- the Kickin’ Southwest Stuffin’ Muffins -- features corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers, and the main ingredient — Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which all come together to create a delicious, spicy, bold flavor! (PRNewswire)

The Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins are packed with corn, green onions, chili powder, a variety of peppers, and the main ingredient — Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which can be purchased fresh from White Castle restaurants or frozen from retail stores across the U.S.

Baked in muffin tins to create individual-size servings, this peppery flavored stuffing will, no doubt, attract all of the attention once they're pulled from the oven. They're so good, in fact, that some people might just choose them as their main dish!

"We humbly believe White Castle should be consumed any day of the year, including Thanksgiving, and this bold take on stuffing will allow you to do just that," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Thanksgiving is all about traditions, and we're confident this recipe will become a mainstay at all of your gatherings once you introduce it to friends and family. Best of all – the Stuffin' Muffins are slider-sized and packed with flavor – just like our Sliders."

White Castle's Original Slider Stuffing originated when a White Castle team member enhanced her grandmother's family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders. Other varieties include the Impossible™ Slider Stuffing, which uses the Impossible™ Slider as the base, the Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing and the Southwestern Jalapeño Cheese Slider Stuffing.

The recipes for White Castle's Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins and its Original Slider Stuffing are below. For the other stuffing recipes and additional recipe ideas using White Castle menu items, visit www.whitecastle.com/food/recipes .

White Castle Kickin' Southwest Stuffin' Muffins

Prep Time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: Approx. 18

Ingredients:

10 TBLS Butter 12 Jalapeño Sliders chopped into ½ inch pieces 3 large jalapeño peppers diced (1 cup) - leave the seeds for a spicier muffin 1 poblano pepper diced (1 cup) – leave the seeds for more spice 1 red bell pepper diced (1 cup) 1 cup frozen corn Green onion sliced (2/3 cup) 2 TBLS chili powder 1 tsp salt ½ tsp pepper 3 eggs 1½ cups chicken broth ½ cup breadcrumbs

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add diced peppers and sauté until soft. Add the corn and green onions, turn off heat. Add chili powder, salt and pepper. In a large bowl, mix vegetables with sliders and breadcrumbs. Combine your broth and eggs. Pour broth & egg mixture over slider mixture and blend well. Scoop into buttered muffin tin or use cupcake wrappers.

White Castle® Original Slider Stuffing Recipe

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: about 9 cups of stuffing (enough for a 10- to 12-pound turkey)

Ingredients:

10 to 12 White Castle Original Sliders, no pickles (from a Castle restaurant or a local retailer) 1½ cups diced celery 1¼ teaspoons ground thyme 1½ teaspoons ground sage ¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper ¼ cup chicken broth (or 1 cup for casserole version)

Instructions:

Tear the Sliders into bite-sized pieces and put into a large mixing bowl. Add diced celery and seasonings. Add ¼ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Put stuffing into cavity of the turkey and cook as you normally would. If cooking stuffing as a casserole, add an additional ¾ cup of chicken broth and toss well. Spray or oil a 2-quart casserole dish. Transfer stuffing to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

