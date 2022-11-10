Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Operational and Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) provides an operational update regarding its upcoming workover program on the Sao Joao Field, the testing program at PVE-01 on the Andorinha field, and a corporate update regarding conversion of shares from common shares ("Common Shares") into restricted voting shares of the Company ("Restricted Voting Shares").

Testing and Workover Rig

The Company has signed a contract with BRASERV PETRÓLEO LTDA ("Braserv") for the provision of the SPT-144 transportable and mechanical service rig. Braserv is a Brazilian company highly specialized in completion and workover services. The SPT-144 is a modern built rig which was renovated in 2020 and provides a completion capacity to 3,600m.

As part of the Company's ongoing operational planning, management has made the decision to release the MAPEEN-01 drilling rig and progresses discussions with alternative drilling rig operators regarding sourcing a drilling rig for its PVE-02 and PVE-03 wells.

In order to maximize efficiency during the period of demobilization of the MAPEEN-01 drilling rig, the SPT-144 rig is currently in route to the Company's São João field to install artificial lift on 3 existing oil wells. Following the completion of the work at the São João field the rig will be mobilized to the PVE-01well location at the Andorinha field to commence the testing program.

Corporate Update

In order to comply with Foreign Private Issuer ("FPI") status, certain insiders of the Company have elected to convert 2,746,786 Common Shares to Restricted Voting Shares. The Restricted Voting Shares are convertible on a 1:1 ratio into Common Shares, at the holder's option.

As a result of the conversion, Fifteen Talents LP, whose General Partner is Charles H. Cotter, Director of the Company, will now hold 111,521 Common Shares and 1,460,172 Restricted Voting Shares representing approximately 0.90% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company on a non-diluted basis and 8.52% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company, assuming conversion of the Restricted Voting Shares.

As a result of the conversion, Hall-Read Holdings, LP, whose General Partner is Mark Scruggs, Director of the Company, will now hold 42,000 Common Shares and 458,910 Restricted Voting Shares representing approximately 0.34% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company on a non-diluted basis and 2.71% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company, assuming conversion of the Restricted Voting Shares.

As a result of the conversion, Richard F. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will hold 64,000 Common Shares and 827,704 Restricted Voting Shares of the Company representing approximately 0.51% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company on a non-diluted basis and 4.83% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company, assuming conversion of the Restricted Voting Shares.

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two (2) different producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.

