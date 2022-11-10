Lytix Biopharma presents compelling data in collaboration with research groups at National Cancer Institute and Weill Cornell Medicine, USA.

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma AS ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian clinical-stage immune-oncology company, today announces the release of new data describing how LTX-315 treatment activates specific immune cells that are critical for a proper priming of tumor-specific T cells.

The data will be presented as a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022) in Boston, USA.

The poster entitled "Molecular mechanisms of DC activation by melanoma cells responding to LTX-315" describes how dendritic cells (DCs) can be activated by LTX-315 through several distinct pathways. DCs are antigen-presenting cells capable of tumor-antigen uptake, processing, and presentation to T cells. Once activated, DCs migrate from tumor to the lymphatic tissue to interact with T cells and help shape the adaptive anti-tumor immune response.

The study was a collaborative research effort between Lytix and the research groups of Dr. Lorenzo Galluzzi at Weill Cornell Medicine, New York and Dr. Joost Oppenheim at National Cancer Institute, Frederick, both in USA.

"Establishing the molecular mechanisms through which LTX-315 elicits tumor-targeting immune responses represents an important step towards realizing the full translational potential of this oncolytic peptide" Galluzzi said in a comment.

"These data are very exciting and establish the mechanisms by which LTX-315 both induces the release of tumor antigens and DC activation, the two critical steps for generating tumor specific T cells responses The findings further strengthen the position of LTX-315 as an anticancer immunotherapeutic agents ideal to be combined with other types of immuno-therapy." said Øystein Rekdal, CEO of Lytix Biopharma.

The poster can be found here https://www.lytixbiopharma.com/research-development/posters.html

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs brings together stakeholders across the cancer immunotherapy field to advance the science, discover breakthroughs and educate the world on cancer immunotherapy.

As the largest conference solely focused on cancer immunotherapy, the Annual meeting provides international leaders from academia, regulatory and government agencies, as well as industry representatives with a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving outcomes for all cancer patients.

