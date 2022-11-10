Loeb Provides $9.3 million in Term Loans to Help Four Companies Grow

Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Quick closings and flexible terms allow four companies in transition to focus on growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb announces that it has recently provided four new term loans totaling $9.3 million. These loans will help four companies, in transitional financial states, grow their businesses by leveraging working capital from their existing machinery and equipment.

Loeb's Recent Asset-Based Machinery and Equipment Term Loans
Loeb's Recent Asset-Based Machinery and Equipment Term Loans(PRNewswire)

Loan Details:

  • $4.7 million for private equity acquisition of a forging operation
  • $2.8 million to consolidate loans from a heavy hauling operation
  • $1.3 million equipment line of credit to acquire an auto metalworking company
  • $.5 million to a private equity firm to acquire a portfolio company competitor

"With these four loans, we continue our 25+ year history of providing companies with hassle-free term loans and lines of credit," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "Because we're experts in M&E valuations, we can help companies unlock top dollar in their existing machinery & equipment and close quickly with covenant-free lending solutions."

About Loeb: For decades, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets through financing solutions and valuations to unlock top dollar from their existing M&E. Featuring funding in 4 weeks; no covenants; M&E value, not credit quality; and multiple financing options including term loans, equipment lines of credit, and leasebacks.

Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com

Press Release Contact:
Eric Schwartz
erics@loebequipment.com
773-548-4131

Loeb Logo
Loeb Logo(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loeb-provides-9-3-million-in-term-loans-to-help-four-companies-grow-301674652.html

SOURCE Loeb

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.