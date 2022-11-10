Jet's Pizza® Offering a Deal and Making a Donation in Honor of Veterans Day

Jet's Pizza will offer veterans a discount on menu priced pizzas

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet's Pizza is recognizing the sacrifices made by America's military veterans, retirees, and active-duty personnel by offering 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price when they show their military ID. In addition, the Detroit-based pizza chain will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Jet's Detroit-Style Deep Dish 8 Corner Pizza (PRNewswire)

In addition, the Detroit -based pizza chain will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project.

This deal is valid for pick-up orders only, at participating locations, and only on Friday, November 11, 2022.

"At Jet's Pizza, we want to do what we can to show our military personnel what their sacrifice means to us," said John Jetts, President of Jet's America, Inc. "Wounded Warrior Project does an incredible job supporting the physical and mental needs of those who have bravely served our country, which is why we have decided to make a donation to contribute to their continued work."

For a menu and store hours, go to jetspizza.com.

About Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Since then, it has now grown to over 400 stores in 20 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

Media Contact:

Gabriella Galloway

Jet's America

586-795-8403

press@jetspizza.com

Jet's Pizza Store front (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jet's Pizza