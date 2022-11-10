Innovid Debuts New Technology to Algorithmically Optimize Creative in Real-Time, Improving Performance Across CTV, Video & Display

Latest innovations build on seamless, sophisticated optimization options to surface granular insights to maximize efficiency and effectiveness

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, Connected TV (CTV) and digital, today announced new, advanced features for intelligent creative optimization and granular insights. Providing advertisers and marketers the tools necessary to improve efficiency and performance in real-time across CTV, video and display.

"At this moment efficiency is a top priority. Marketers know their campaigns sit on a sea of data, but need automated solutions that allow them to access and activate it at scale," said Dan Mouradian, VP Global Client Solutions at Innovid."As an industry, we've done a good job streamlining the setup and personalization process, but the ability to implement complex learnings in real-time has lagged behind. With these further advancements, we're primed to deliver a new generation of always-on intelligence to marketers."

These new additions to Innovid's auto optimization technology work by intelligently adjusting the rotation of ad creatives based on various controls, methodologies and metrics in real-time– all while surfacing deeper insights on creative down to each individual element's performance. With these new features, advertisers and marketers unlock the ability to:

Confidently optimize against consistent results by using statistical significance to remove any fear of sample size error.

Implement multivariate testing to make in-flight changes based on the elements that make up your creative and discover which combinations drive peak performance to inform future planning.

Accommodate for both short and long tail success by optimizing against multiple winners that achieve conclusive results, not the first over the finish line.

"Innovid's Auto Optimization enables algorithmic decisioning to constantly iterate for the KPIs you care most about," said Steve Murray, Director Performance Marketing, MarTech, & Analytics at Verizon. "Simply activated but highly customizable, Innovid is providing the technology needed to make everyday enhancements a reality."

These advancements bring a more complex approach to optimization, while maintaining simple, hands-off activation across CTV, video, and display. With a data-backed approach to confirming relevant results, marketers secure in the moment improvements and future learnings revealed through direct consumer behavior. Deep multivariate testing and reporting uncovers granular creative insights and what elements help achieve their campaign's goals, creating an always-improving ecosystem where marketers can maximize both efficiency and effectiveness in tandem.

