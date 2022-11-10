Bsquare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Partner Solutions revenue thwarted by economic headwinds and ongoing supply chain issues

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $8.4 million, a decrease of $2.0 million or 19% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit decreased $0.5 million quarter-over-quarter while operating expenses were flat. Loss from operations was $1.2 million, which was $0.5 million more than the second quarter operating loss.

(PRNewswire)

"The revenue decline was disappointing as it disrupted a two-quarter trend of improvement. Our Partner Solutions customers cite supply chain issues and the looming recession as reasons for decreased ordering," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President and CEO of Bsquare.

"We are shifting our planning priorities for 2023 to achieve breakeven business operations. We will continue to invest carefully to drive organic growth, but the timing and amount will be subject to both the business opportunity and our financial results, preserving our strong balance sheet for strategic alternatives," added Derrickson.

During the quarter, the Company invested $22.1 million in treasury bills to take advantage of rising interest rates. Approximately $11.4 million of the investment had a maturity of less than 90 days as of September 30, 2022 and is classified as a cash equivalent on the balance sheet. The remaining investment of $10.7 million had a maturity of just over 90 days and is classified as a short-term investment. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $37.1 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $3.0 million since December 31, 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Results Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Revenue for the quarter was $8.4 million , a decrease of $2.0 million or 19%. Partner Solutions revenue decreased $1.8 million and Edge to Cloud revenue decreased $0.2 million .

Gross profit decreased $0.5 million compared to the second quarter. Partner Solutions gross profit decreased $0.3 million while Edge to Cloud gross profit decreased by $0.2 million . The bulk of the difference was a favorable revenue recognition event that occurred in the second quarter. We believe that Edge to Cloud revenue will stabilize at third quarter levels.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.3 million , which was flat to the prior quarter.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $1.2 million compared to the second quarter loss from operations of $0.7 million . Net loss for the quarter was $1.1 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, which was more than the second quarter net loss of $0.6 million , or $0.03 per diluted share.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $37.1 million on September 30, 2022 , a decrease of $3.0 million compared to December 31, 2021 . The cash use was driven by operations.

Details as follows (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended





September

30, 2022



June 30,

2022



Quarter-

over-

Quarter

Change



September

30, 2021



Year-over-

Year

Change

Revenue:







































Partner Solutions

$ 7,557



$ 9,353



$ (1,796)



$ 9,638



$ (2,081)

Edge to Cloud



849





1,041





(192)





1,008





(159)

Total revenue



8,406





10,394





(1,988)





10,646





(2,240)

Total gross profit

$ 1,135



$ 1,599



$ (464)



$ 1,328



$ (193)

Gross margin (1):







































Partner Solutions



13 %



13 %



—





12 %



1.0

Edge to Cloud



18 %



34 %



(16.0)





18 %



—

Total gross margin



14 %



15 %



(2)





13 %



1.0

Total operating expenses

$ 2,289



$ 2,278



$ 11



$ 2,194



$ 95

Net loss



(1,125)





(625)





(500)





(895)





(230)

Per basic and diluted share



(0.05)





(0.03)





(0.02)





(0.05)





—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 26,386



$ 37,845



$ (11,459)



$ 41,367



$ (14,981)







Notes: (1) Quarter-over-quarter change and year-over-year change represent percentage point change.

Third Quarter 2022 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, total revenue decreased by $2.2 million . Partner Solutions revenue decreased $2.1 million while Edge to Cloud revenue decreased $0.2 million .

Gross profit decreased $0.2 million driven by the Partner Solutions segment.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2.3 million , an increase of $0.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations for the quarter was $1.2 million , an increase of $0.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the quarter was $1.1 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Bsquare Schedules 2023 Shareholder Meeting

The Company has scheduled its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "2023 Annual Meeting") to be held on June 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters, 1415 Western Avenue, Suite 700, Seattle, Washington 98101.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, November 10, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time). To access the call dial 1-888-882-4478 or 1-856-344-9299 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call."

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 4674311. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world. We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, express or implied statements we make regarding the stability of our business, expected improvements to our IoT and software offerings, expected operating results in future periods, such as anticipated revenue, gross margins, profitability, cash and investments, and regarding strategies for customer retention, growth, new product and service developments, and market position. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances about future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of our business and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to execute our development initiatives and sales and marketing strategies; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term customers and retaining existing ones; whether we are able to maintain our favorable relationship with Microsoft as a systems integrator and distributor; our success in leveraging strategic partnering initiatives with companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Intel; the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business and on our customers and vendors; and such other risk factors as discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Bsquare and Investor Contact:

Christopher Wheaton

Bsquare Corporation, Chief Financial and Operating Officer

+1 425.519.5900

investorrelations@bsquare.com

Bsquare and the Bsquare Logo are trademarks of Bsquare Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

1415 Western Avenue, Suite 700, Seattle, Washington 98101 Toll Free: 888.820.4500 Main: +1 425.519.5900 Fax: +1 425.519.5999

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





September 30,

2022



December 31,

2021

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26,165



$ 39,529

Restricted cash



221





557

Short-term investments



10,677





—

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021



4,614





4,914

Contract assets



51





46

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



551





364

Total current assets



42,279





45,410

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



821





726

Right-of-use lease assets, net



1,340





1,598

Other non-current assets



24





24

Total assets

$ 44,464



$ 47,758

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Third-party software fees payable

$ 5,053



$ 4,628

Accounts payable



329





426

Accrued compensation



379





502

Other accrued expenses



191





219

Deferred revenue



346





944

Operating lease



351





357

Total current liabilities



6,649





7,076

Deferred revenue, long-term



43





194

Operating lease, long-term



1,107





1,363



















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, no par value: 37,500,000 shares authorized: 20,493,827 and 20,374,406 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



172,637





172,397

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,086)





(1,024)

Accumulated deficit



(134,886)





(132,248)

Total shareholders' equity



36,665





39,125

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 44,464



$ 47,758



BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue:































Partner Solutions

$ 7,557



$ 9,638



$ 26,042



$ 28,393

Edge to Cloud



849





1,008





2,490





2,896

Total revenue



8,406





10,646





28,532





31,289

Cost of revenue:































Partner Solutions



6,574





8,491





22,232





24,528

Edge to Cloud



697





827





2,083





2,648

Total cost of revenue



7,271





9,318





24,315





27,176

Gross profit



1,135





1,328





4,217





4,113

Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative



2,030





1,786





6,195





6,209

Research and development



259





408





776





941

Total operating expenses



2,289





2,194





6,971





7,150

Loss from operations



(1,154)





(866)





(2,754)





(3,037)

Other income (expense), net



29





(29)





116





1,575

Loss before income taxes



(1,125)





(895)





(2,638)





(1,462)

Income taxes



—





—





—





—

Net loss

$ (1,125)



$ (895)



$ (2,638)



$ (1,462)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.05)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.09)

Shares used in per share calculations:































Basic and diluted



20,470





19,603





20,441





15,419



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bsquare