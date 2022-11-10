Azamara's New 2024 and 2025 Itineraries Sailing the Tropics and Exotics Bring Four-Ship Fleet to Every Corner of the World

The independent cruise line is releasing 44 new itineraries visiting Africa, The Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to announce 44 new voyages for Winter 2024/2025 spanning the four corners of the world with Azamara Quest® sailing South Africa, Azamara Journey® cruising along South America, Azamara Pursuit® visiting Asia and Australia, and Azamara Onward embarking on the 2025 World Voyage. Travelers can fully immerse themselves in each destination with 171 late stays and overnights in port, allowing for ample time to connect with local culture and uncover hidden gems across the globe.

Azamara Ship at Sea (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to bring our guests to every corner of the world aboard our four-ship fleet," says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "Our smaller ships will visit unique ports and hidden gems around the world, including maiden ports in the Philippines, Fiji, Samoa, and beyond. With high demand for cruising and unique travel experiences across all regions, we look forward to continuing to immerse our guests in some of the world's most beautiful and culture-rich destinations."

Guests can take advantage of Azamara's Early Booking Benefit with the 2024 and 2025 sailings by clicking here. In North America, the offer includes 20% off select 2024 and 2025 voyages, a $300 Onboard Credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, and a Premium Beverage Package for two.

Azamara Quest will embark on six back-to-back South Africa Country Intensive voyages, giving travelers the opportunity to explore South Africa at their own pace by visiting ports such as Port Elizabeth, East London, Durban, Mossel Bay and Cape Town, as well as the port of Maputo in Mozambique. Guests will have the chance to discover the country's beloved wildlife, hidden and charming beach towns, and culturally diverse cities with more time to connect with local life.

Azamara Journey will cruise along South America's most picturesque coasts, offering guests immersive experiences to dive deeper into local cultures. Travelers can venture to must-see destinations including Buenos Aires, known for its phenomenal nightlife from traditional neighborhood taverns to hidden gig venues; the historical and culinary capital of Lima to explore world-class eateries and authentic local gems; and San Antonio, famous for its Hispanic culture and Spanish colonial missions.

Azamara Pursuit will navigate Asia with two of Azamara's popular Japan Country Intensive sailings, giving guests the opportunity to delve deeper into the destination with a range of immersive excursions showcasing the local culture of each region. Azamara Pursuit will also visit Australia and New Zealand with voyages offering the chance to experience both country's unique cultures, excellent climates, and wonderful landscapes.

Azamara Onward will be sailing its 2025 World Voyage, open for booking as of today, departing from San Diego, California and visiting 37 countries before concluding in Southampton, UK. This itinerary will include 15 overnights and 31 late stays in port, giving guests more time to immerse themselves in each unique destination. World cruisers will enjoy 13 complimentary exclusive events and over $25,000 in exclusive amenities. To book Azamara's 2025 World Cruise, please click here.

Maiden Ports include:

Pago Pago , American Samoa

Apia, Samoa

Nuku 'Alofa, Tonga

Lautoka, Fiji

Suva, Fiji

Puerto Princesa , Philippines

Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Saint Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands

For more information, please visit www.azamara.com.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

