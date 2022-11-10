Arasan announces MIPI DSI IP for FPGA supporting full C-PHY 2.0 speeds

Arasan announces the immediate availability of its MIPI DSI IP supporting C-PHY v2.0 speeds of up to 54.72Gbps for FPGA designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan has released an all new version of its MIPI DSI IP compliant with the DSI-2 v1.0 Specifications supporting C-PHY v2.0 speeds of up to 54.72Gbps operating at 8 Gbps (for 1channel) for FPGA designs. This IP is designed to meet FPGA timing limitations to run at slower frequencies at less than 200 Mhz while still providing the necessary bandwidth.

Arasan C-PHY v2.0 / D-PHY v2.5 Combo ASIC (PRNewswire)

Arasan announces the immediate availability of its MIPI DSI IP supporting C-PHY v2.0 speeds of up to 54.72Gbps for FPGA

Arasan's MIPI DSI IP for FPGA has been seamlessly integrated and tested with its MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo ASIC. The C-PHY / D-PHY ASIC is available on a FPGA HDK configured with MIPI DSI Tx and Rx or CSI Tx and Rx from our partner Testmetrix. Arasan and Testmetrix successfully demonstrated their platform at MIPI Vancouver.

The target market for this FPGA version of our MIPI DSI IP are production test and compliance test companies who currently use or are adopting Arasan's CSI and DSI IP or companies looking to have a C-PHY based FPGA solution for prototyping or limited production using Arasan's C/D-PHY Combo ASIC. Arasan also licenses its C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP on foundry nodes down to 5 nm for companies to migrate or implement on an ASIC.

Arasan also offers VESA DSC Encoder and Decoder IP as part of its Total MIPI Display IP Solution.

The MIPI DSI IP for FPGA is available for immediate licensing. Customers licensing our DSI Controller IP can have the peace of mind knowing our IP is compliant with the specifications. It is used to test Compliance!

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

Mktg1@arasan.com

(PRNewsfoto/Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.