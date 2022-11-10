Alma Academy was Successfully Held in Dubai with the Global Launch of Alma Duo

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group, is pleased to announce that, with over 500 physicians from 47 countries around the world, the event "Alma Academy" was successfully held in Dubai, UAE during November 10th -13th, 2022.

During the event, Sisram also announced the launch of "Alma Duo" in the global market, which was successfully launched and commercialized in North America in 2021 and has been warmly sought after by customers. Alma Duo is an in-office aesthetic treatment that uses gold-standard shock wave technology, focused low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy (LIESWT), clinically validated to stimulate better blood flow and restore natural sexual performance.

Alma Academy is an innovative channel for tight bonding with the market, allowing the Company to drive public opinion toward Sisram's vision and solutions. Through these face-to-face events, the Company can connect directly with customers and share the knowledge and viewpoints of aesthetic experts. This time, Sisram organized various activities and leisure, such as interactive discussions and live demonstration sessions. The participants included dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, cosmetic surgeons, and plastic surgeons. With the direct connection with the customers, we can also effectively collect customer feedback by closing the loop with R&D and meeting the needs of different regions, eventually enhancing the impact of the global brand family.

Alma Academy has been globally conducted in Greece, the USA, Bahamas, Spain, and Dubai, and the next wave can be anticipated to be held on May 4th -7th, 2023. For more details about Alma Academy, please click:

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital dentistry, Personal Care and more. The company is majority owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China's leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public, becoming the first Israeli company ever to trade on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ever Bloom (HK) Communications Consultants Group Limited

Orianna Ou / Yinmei He / Lexie Li

+852 3468 8421

sisrammed.list@everbloom.com.cn

For investor relations, please contact:

ir@sisram-medical.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sisram Medical