WNY Tops & Wegmans Adds New Sahlen's Cocktail Wieners

Sahlen's Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners Are Now Available at WNY Retail Locations

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahlen Packing Co., the family-owned and operated food manufacturer founded in Buffalo, New York, in 1869, announced that its newest product, Sahlen's Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners, is now available at all Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans locations across Western New York. This comes after two months of slowly rolling the product out to two of the regions biggest shopping markets.

Sahlen's Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners are now available in 20OZ packs at WNY Wegmans and Tops Markets locations. (PRNewswire)

Sahlen's Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners now available at Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans locations in WNY!

The public demand for a smaller, bite-sized version of Buffalo's own hot dog had been growing over the past several years. As a result, Sahlen implemented new food manufacturing processes and technologies to meet the consumer demand, resulting in the latest Sahlen product—Cocktail Wieners.

Sahlen's VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, explained how this new product, now available for purchase at local Tops and Wegmans locations, came to be. "The proud, loyal people of Western New York spoke, and we here at Sahlen Packing Company listened. It's been a long time coming but we're now able to announce the release of Sahlen's Cocktail Wieners, packed with the same Smokehouse flavor that people across the country have come to know and love. And we couldn't be more proud to have these Cocktail Wieners be available at two of WNY's premier grocery retailers in Tops and Wegmans."

Sahlen's Cocktail Wieners are made with fresh, never frozen, and gluten-free ingredients. The Cocktail Wieners come fully cooked in 20 oz packages. Consisting of a blend of pork, beef, and Sahlen's signature blend of Smokehouse seasonings, Sahlen's Cocktail Wieners are versatile and can be enjoyed on their own, rolled with pastry, simmered in a slow cooker, and more.

Over its 150-year history, Sahlen Packing Co. has ensured the highest quality meat product, cooked and cured to create their signature Smokehouse flavor for retailers, foodservice operators, and families across the country. This heritage of quality and freshness spans the entire Sahlen product line, including Polish and Italian sausages, a variety of deli meats, the flagship Tender Casing Smokehouse Hot Dogs, and Sahlen's new Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners, which Wegmans and Tops customers can begin purchasing.

For more information on the products and history of Sahlen Packing Co., please visit sahlen.com.

Sahlen Packing Co. | 318 Howard St., Buffalo, NY 14206 | sahlen.com

CONTACT:

Sahlen Packing Co.

318 Howard Street

Buffalo, NY 14206

716-852-8677

Sahlen Packing Company was founded in 1869 as a family business and continues to be operated by the Sahlen family today. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, Sahlen products have grown from WNY’s favorite hot dog to having our hot dogs and deli meat available across the country in over 35 states and now, online. Our dedication to providing each one of our customers with the quality meat products they deserve is matched only by the delicious flavor those products pack with each bite. (PRNewsfoto/Sahlen Packing Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sahlen Packing Co.