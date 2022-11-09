TYSON 2.0, Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Brand Continues Expansion of Its Global Footprint With Launch in Alaska

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 ("The Company"), legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's premium cannabis brand, announced today the continued expansion of its global footprint with its entry into Alaska.

In partnership with Cold Creek Extracts, premier Alaska-based CBD and THC manufacturer, TYSON 2.0 products will be available in seven boroughs across Alaska including Anchorage, Juneau, Matanuska Susitna, Kenai Peninsula, Northstar, Denali and the unorganized borough communities of Bethel, Nome, and Dillingham.

Starting in November, the first products to launch across Cold Creek retail partners will be vapes available in half gram and 1 gram sizes, and the famous Mike Bites edibles in Sour Apple, Watermelon and Blackberry flavors. More products from the TYSON 2.0 line will be launched in Q4 and over the course of 2023.

"It gives me great happiness and pride to announce the launch of TYSON 2.0 products in the state of Alaska," said Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of TYSON 2.0 "I fully stand behind the relaxation and wellness benefits of our products which have quickly gained mass appeal. I look forward to sharing my favorite vapes and edibles with Alaskans who are looking for high times and smooth hits."



"We are thrilled to partner with Cold Creek Extracts to launch TYSON 2.0 products across Alaska," said Adam Wilks, CEO of TYSON 2.0. "With product quality and customer satisfaction at the core of what we do, we partnered with Cold Creek Extracts for their clean production methods without the use of butane, fake colorings, additives or harsh solvents, and their proprietary blends of naturally-derived terpenes."

Launched in October 2021, TYSON 2.0 brings innovative, high-quality, cannabis products known for purity, consistency, and wide accessibility to consumers. Co-founded by Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer, and Chad Bronstein, Chairman and President, and led by Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer - the Company partners with world-class cannabis operators to provide a suite of products designed to appeal to and reach consumers in legal markets. TYSON 2.0 THC products are available across dispensaries and retail locations in 24 states and select provinces across Canada. Earlier this month, the Company answered the growing market demand for their fan-favored products with the launch of an online global marketplace for hemp-based products: Delta 8, Delta 9 and CBD.

"Cold Creek Extracts is beyond excited to be working with TYSON 2.0, to bring Iron Mike's favorite products to Alaskans!" Cade Inscho, Founder, Cold Creek Extracts

For more information on TYSON 2.0, visit Tyson20.com . TYSON 2.0 branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com . TYSON 2.0 branded hemp-based products will be available for purchase at tyson20global.com .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

