Rezilion Expands Dynamic SBOM Capability to Support Windows Environments

First-of-its-kind technology consolidates Windows and Linux software risk together in one UI, helping teams manage vulnerabilities efficiently and comply with new regulatory standards

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion , an automated software security platform, announced today the expansion of its Dynamic Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) capability to support Windows environments. Through this expansion, Rezilion will provide organizations with a first-of-its-kind toolset to efficiently manage software vulnerabilities and meet new regulatory standards, for the 56% of software today that's built for Windows OS.

"We are seeing a widespread interest in adopting SBOMs as many organizations realize that their future security, risk, and compliance posture relies heavily on the need to see into their software supply chain," said Liran Tancman, CEO, Rezilion. "A Dynamic SBOM that supports Windows environments widens the scope of possibility and gives the ability to a massive number of new customers to meet regulatory standards and detect and manage their software vulnerabilities strategically."

While many tools exist for organizations to manage vulnerabilities in their software, the vast majority of these were initially built for use with Linux OS, resulting in gaps in functionality when they're used for Windows. A dearth of "Windows-first" tooling also affects organizations' preparedness to comply with new regulations such as the President's Executive Order (EO) 14028, which will require teams to provide regulators with a thorough inventory of their software environments and related vulnerabilities.The market has been alarmingly slow to respond to this increasingly urgent need for better solutions. As evidence of this, Microsoft itself released its first, basic, open source "Windows-first" SBOM generation tool as recently as July of this year.

As a result of these gaps, for organizations with large, legacy Windows environments (including critical infrastructures), a new threat on the scale of the "Y2K" scare of the late 1990's is emerging. Be it attackers or regulators, these organizations must modernize their security standards, or suffer consequences of looming risks ahead.

First released in May, Rezilion's Dynamic SBOM can be deployed in all software environments – both Windows and Linux simultaneously – and provides a real-time versus static inventory of all software components in a single graphical UI. Rezilion's solution also integrates dynamic runtime analysis to not only detect software vulnerabilities, but validate their actual exploitability, helping teams to clear away "false-positive" scan results and avoid wasteful patching work that shifts resources away from build activity.

Other key features and capabilities include:

Dynamic Identification - Instantly search and pinpoint vulnerable components such as Log4J across millions of files and on thousands of hosts, containers, and applications.

Holistic Insight & Control - View Windows and Linux risk side by side in one UI, to get a complete picture of your attack surface, manage risk efficiently and comply with auditors

Tackle Legacy Vulnerability Backlogs Efficiently - Aggregate detected vulnerabilities, filter out false-positives and prioritize what matters to address risks quickly and meet modern remediation SLAs as defined by CISA with a fraction of the effort

About Rezilion:

Rezilion's platform automatically secures the software you deliver to customers. Rezilion's continuous runtime analysis detects vulnerable software components on any layer of the software stack and determines their exploitability, filtering out up to 95% of identified vulnerabilities. Rezilion then automatically mitigates exploitable vulnerabilities across the SDLC, reducing vulnerability backlogs and remediation timelines from months to hours while giving DevOps teams time to build.

Learn more about Rezilion's software attack surface management platform at www.rezilion.com and get a 30-day free trial.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

ostrovksy@hi-touchpr.com

