P.F. Chang's celebrates holidays with new seasonal offerings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, P.F. Chang's is announcing its newest limited time only menu, with expertly crafted items celebrating tastes from across Asia. Guests can enjoy P.F. Chang's seasonal favorites in-restaurant or from the comfort of their home with convenient takeout, delivery and catering options, now through early 2023.

"Having a dedicated holiday menu allows us to take advantage of ingredients and flavor profiles unique to this time of year and create an even more elevated dining experience for our guests," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer at P.F. Chang's. "Whether it's a large group gathering or a family night out, we're excited to be a part of our guests' celebratory traditions and help them indulge in new flavors this holiday season."

P.F. Chang's limited time only menu items include the following:

Winter in Beijing Cocktail

Grey Goose Vodka, Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake, lychee, lemon, meringue

Peking Duck Spring Rolls

Crispy roti rolls with julienned veggies, sweet-savory dipping sauce

Chang's Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup (a returning fan favorite!)

Pad Thai noodles, veggies, spicy broth

Wagyu Steak

Savory bulgogi glaze, wok-seared mushrooms, duo of Asian sauces

Cantonese-Style Lobster

Wild-caught lobster, prawns, butter sauce, pan-fried noodles, egg, green onion

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Warm sponge cake, vanilla ice cream, toffee drizzle

P.F. Chang's offers guests a variety of ways to enjoy their favorite P.F. Chang's dishes this holiday season, including The Celebration Menu. The four-course menu option starts at $50 per person for guests dining in and includes choice of one appetizer, soup, entrée and dessert course, along with a glass of Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, or Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon, providing a special toast for celebratory moments or everyday dining occasions.

For large groups dining at P.F. Chang's who want to try a little of everything, a large party menu is available for groups of eight or more starting at $30 per person. Guests who prefer to celebrate the holidays at home but don't want to miss out on P.F. Chang's exciting new menu options can opt for catering or online ordering options including custom family meals for groups of two, four and six.

Seasonal gift cards are also available with artistic designs and wishes for a season of good fortune, the perfect gift for anyone's holiday list. Gift cards may be redeemed in-restaurant or online.

For more details on the limited time only seasonal menu, e-gift cards and holiday celebrations at P.F. Chang's, please visit pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

