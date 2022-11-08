NATICK, Mass. and FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub , New England's leading car wash company since 1966, is excited to announce the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles. Every customer receives ScrubaDub's signature perks of free pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats, and a Satisfaction Center for finishing touches. Additionally, this is the first ScrubaDub to offer a VIP 'Members Only' lane dedicated to customers with ScrubaDub's unlimited car wash membership. Members receive complimentary access to self-service vacuums, mat cleaning, unlimited washes at all ScrubaDub locations, and more! For a limited time, new Framingham customers can join ScrubaDub's Unlimited Membership for only $5 for the first month!

ScrubaDub Opens New Metrowest Flagship Car Wash in Framingham, MA (PRNewswire)

ScrubaDub Framingham will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways and events throughout November including free washes for Veterans and active service personnel on Veterans' Day 11/11, a Ribbon Cutting with Framingham Mayor Sisitsky on 11/15, a community event with Roxy's Grilled Cheese Food Truck on 11/19, and a charity partnership through Thanksgiving with Community Servings to provide meals to critically-ill neighbors across Massachusetts.

Additionally, ScrubaDub has mailed 30,000 of their Framingham neighbors a coupon for a complimentary "The Works" car wash! "We are so excited to bring our clean, fast, fun car wash experience to the Framingham community," said Mathew Paisner, Director of Business Development. "As a 3rd generation family business, we look forward to not only keeping the community's cars ScrubaDub Clean but also supporting the community through partnerships and charity initiatives."

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company, ranking among the top auto wash chains in the USA. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. With over 200 associates and over 20 properties across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, ScrubaDub is committed to providing its customers, team members, and partners with clean, fast, fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers