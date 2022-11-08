ReverseLogix Named a Cool Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Logistics and Fulfillment Technology

Research identifies emerging technology vendors that address digital logistics and fulfillment priorities



BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2022 Gartner "Cool Vendors in Logistics and Fulfillment Technology." It is the only vendor named in the research that is solely focused on addressing reverse logistics.

ReverseLogix is the only purpose-built, end-to-end returns management system (RMS) that serves B2B, B2C and hybrid environments. With configurable and flexible workflows, along with its ability to integrate with other supply chain software, ReverseLogix gives retailers, manufacturers, 3PLs and eCommerce enterprise companies more control over returns management processes. By collecting data across the lifecycle of returns, companies gain new intelligence for improving processes, strengthening customer service and reducing costs.

"It is an honor to be named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "When ReverseLogix was founded, we were the only company addressing end-to-end returns management needs. Today, we continue to lead the industry by delivering a lightning-fast ROI. Our customers recognize that optimizing returns management is an essential aspect of the supply chain, and that returns have a unique impact on the bottom line and customer loyalty."

The report, "Cool Vendors in Logistics and Fulfillment Technology1," highlights vendors that "focus on leveraging emerging technologies to address companies' pain points in logistics and fulfillment while supporting growth."

According to Gartner, "Supply chain technology leaders seeking to address their digital logistics and fulfillment priorities should explore the vendors highlighted in this research."

1Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Logistics and Fulfillment Technology," by Christian Titze, Rishabh Narang, Simon Tunstall, John Blake, Oscar Sanchez Duran, David Gonzalez, Dwight Klappich, October 21, 2022.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

