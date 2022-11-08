Porter Capital Corporation Welcomes New Sales Team Members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Capital Corporation, a leading provider of working capital solutions, is pleased to announce the additions of Tanya Fontenot and Robert (Bob) Reagan to the Porter Capital sales team.

"At Porter Capital, we are preparing for a record breaking 2023 and growing our sales team is a big part of our plan for the new year. We've always served clients nationwide and with these strategic new hires we will continue to expand our footprint and be able to welcome even more clients. Tanya and Bob are a natural fit for our team, and both bring years of experience and industry insights to their roles. We are excited to have them on board and know they will accomplish great things in the coming years," said Marc Porter, CEO of Porter Capital.

Tanya Fontenot, Business Development Officer, Porter Capital Corporation: Fontenot has over 13 years of experience in business funding and focuses on building relationships with her clients to understand their challenges and provide financing for growth or perhaps to get through a tough time. Clients are impressed by her creativity, work ethic, and expertise in factoring and asset-based lending. Fontenot resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and will represent Porter Capital in the Southwestern United States.

Bob Reagan, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer, Porter Capital Corporation: Reagan has over 20 years of experience in business funding and focuses on funding solutions for middle market businesses seeking working capital. Reagan has extensive experience providing both asset-based and invoice factoring solutions and will represent Porter in the Northeastern United States and in Florida, where he currently resides. Bob is rejoining the Porter team, having worked with us nine years ago. Bob's level of experience and banking industry connections set him apart and his business funding knowledge will be a great asset for Porter Capital.

"Porter Capital has seen steady growth this year and we look forward to an even better 2023. We've made the strategic decision to grow our sales team with experienced team members who can immediately be effective and provide consultative guidance to potential clients. Porter Capital provides financing to multiple industries and works with both startups and mature businesses. Experience is important to us, and we welcome Tanya and Bob and the talent they bring to the team," said John Cox Miller, Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager.

Porter Capital Corporation and the transportation division, Porter Freight Funding, continue to grow by providing innovative working capital solutions and exceptional customer service.

About Porter Capital Group

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. Porter offers working-capital solutions to businesses all over the country in a variety of industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has provided over $8 billion in funding since its inception. Porter Capital offers Invoice Factoring and Asset Based Credit Lines up to $20 million. Since founding the company, Porter Capital has expanded to include a special transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. The Porter businesses continue to grow by providing working-capital solutions, emphasizing personalized, dedicated customer service without sacrificing speed and efficiency.

To know more about Porter Capital Corporation and how it can be a working capital solution provider for businesses, call 1-888-866-PORT or visit its official website.

