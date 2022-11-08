Implicity to Participate in Health Tech Challengers Super Finals at HLTH 2022

Company named a Top 8 Super Finalist in the global health tech competition identifying the most disruptive companies shaping the future of digital health.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity® , a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, announced it has been selected to participate in the Health Tech Challengers (HTC) Super Finals taking place live at HLTH 2022.

Implicity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Implicity) (PRNewswire)

The global competition identifies top companies fostering digital health innovation. Implicity won the Cardiovascular track and is one of only eight startups invited to pitch in-person at the live event in Las Vegas on November 15, 2pm at Venetian Ballroom D, Lvl 2, where the ultimate winner will be announced.

"We're honored to be among such an impressive group of finalists. This recognition validates the positive impact our AI-powered platform is having on cardiologists and healthcare professionals who care for patients with CIEDs. These remote cardiac monitoring solutions are producing more and more data each year. The only way for clinicians to process it all is with artificial intelligence-based tools. We are proud to deliver a solution to the market that can improve day-to-day life for practitioners, and allow them to spend more time with their patients," said Dr. Arnaud Rosier, electrophysiologist, CEO, and co-founder of Implicity.

Implicity's AI algorithm that analyzes ECG data from implantable loop recorders (ILRs) received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in late 2021. Earlier this year, the company announced $23M in Series A funding to accelerate expansion in the US and support the development of next-generation offerings that move toward the prevention of heart disease.

Health Tech Challenger finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of industry experts from leading corporations, Venture Capital, ecosystem builders, and media partners. For more on the competition, visit: https://healthtechchallengers.com/#TOP8

About Implicity

Implicity® is a MedTech software company, cofounded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier MD, that provides a universal cardiac remote monitoring and research platform to clinics and service companies – helping them provide the best remote care to cardiac patients. Implicity develops unique AI and knowledge-based algorithms with the potential to predict patient health status, which reduce the workload on healthcare professionals.

The Implicity platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from all implantable cardiac electronic devices across all major manufacturers and improves care for patients with chronic heart failure conditions. Implicity proudly protects more than 60,000 patients in 100 medical facilities across the United States and Europe. For more information, visit: www.implicity.com.

