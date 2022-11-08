Hyperion Completes Acquisition of A Plus Tree

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Capital Partners LLC ("Hyperion") today announced it has completed the acquisition of A Plus Tree, Inc. ("A Plus" or the "Company") from Paula Tibbets and family. A Plus is a leading provider of tree care services for commercial and residential clients located across the West Coast.

Headquartered in Vallejo, California, A Plus provides specialized services to property owners and managers, including tree trimming, pruning, and removal; plant and tree healthcare; and arborist consulting. The Company employs a team of highly skilled tree care workers, and operates across Northern and Southern California, Washington, Oregon, and Utah.

A Plus was founded by the late Jeremy Tibbets, and under the leadership of the current CEO, Cyrus DeVere, the Company has seen exceptional growth in recent years. The two Co-Founders and Partners of Hyperion said, "We are thrilled to partner with Cyrus and his team to help catalyze growth at A Plus. The culture of love and respect that permeates A Plus is second to none, and we will work with the Company to continue the legacy of industry-leading service to its clients."

Cyrus DeVere said, "After spending the last several years growing A Plus, I am excited to work with Hyperion. The Firm's Partners bring valuable strategic insight and perspective as A Plus begins its next chapter of growth in the tree care industry."

Financing for the transaction was provided by Source Capital and Plexus Capital. McGuireWoods LLP served as counsel and D. A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor for Hyperion.

About A Plus Tree

About Hyperion

Hyperion Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in Los Angeles that establishes and utilizes partnerships with management to produce substantial long-term value. Hyperion makes control investments in companies that generate between $20 and $200 million of revenue and that are headquartered in North America.

For more information, please contact info@hyperion-cp.com or visit hyperion-cp.com.

