2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference Focuses on Enabling High Quality Development

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference was held in Shenyang city, Liaoning province. With the theme of "Enabling High Quality Development, Building the New Momentum", the conference aims to respond to the new round of technological revolution and industrial change, and accelerate the high quality development of industry.

The conference focused on enabling high quality development and organized 16 special meetings around the themes of industrial software, digital twins, and Industrial Metaverse to discuss how to seize the opportunity of in-depth development of industrial Internet to promote industrial networking and intelligent transformation and realize "digital metamorphosis".

The exhibition of innovative achievements in the field of industrial Internet is one of the major attractions of the conference. The innovative achievements exhibition covers an area of 20,000 square meters, divided into 2 comprehensive exhibition areas and 4 professional exhibition areas, such as industrial Internet platform, network, security and fusion application, focusing on the cutting-edge technology, typical cases and application scenarios of industrial Internet. More than 100 exhibitors, including the three major telecom operators, China Tower, Huawei, ZTE, QI-ANXIN, ANSTEEL and SIASUN attended the conference.

According to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government, the 2022 Global Industrial Internet Conference was organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China Association for Science and Technology and Liaoning Provincial Government.

