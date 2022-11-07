Google win highlights Wpromote's continuing growth as full-funnel media agency

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google crowned Wpromote their Premier Partner of the Year for Brand Awareness , a significant third-party acknowledgment of the top independent agency's rapid ascent from performance marketing leader to full-funnel powerhouse.

Wpromote Named Google Premier Partner of the Year for Brand Awareness (PRNewswire)

Mike Mothner, Wpromote's CEO and Founder, explained that "we believe that all marketing should both build the brand and perform—that's why Wpromote is the secret weapon for many leading brands that are ready to not only unlock immediate performance opportunities but establish an integrated media center of excellence that will drive long-term business growth. We're thrilled that Google recognized our ability to drive exceptional results when it comes to brand awareness because of our focus on two key components of full-funnel success: the increasingly critical role of digital video and the need for accountability in brand investment."

That wouldn't be possible without the full buy-in of Wpromote's clients, who work collaboratively with the agency to build the tools, frameworks, and strategies that make it possible to break through even entrenched competition in the most competitive spaces in marketing like YouTube.

As part of their submission to Google, Wpromote shared a case study featuring Unibet, a part of Kindred Group, a sports gambling company based in Europe that worked with Wpromote to enter the extremely competitive market in the U.S., including going head-to-head with established players. In the lead up to peak Super Bowl season, Wpromote launched a comprehensive brand awareness push on YouTube to effectively introduce Unibet to new American audiences while staying within the bounds of restrictions on the gambling industry. In the two-week period before and after the Super Bowl, those campaigns generated a 64% brand search lift and drove cross-channel results.

Ben Heisner, Head of Acquisition, U.S. Kindred Group, said that "We knew as a business that YouTube was an important channel to reach our audience, but didn't have the right framework to quantify the impact the channel was having on growth. The Wpromote team did an incredible job identifying a new approach and the Super Bowl campaign was an amazing opportunity to prove effectiveness and solidify YouTube's role in our funnel."

Wpromote is well-known in the industry for its performance roots, but the agency has made significant moves to expand into a full-service alternative to the networked agency model in the last few years, including:

Launching Media and Consumer Strategy teams to bring a higher-level view of brand positioning, industry and consumer trends, and business objectives to full-funnel media planning

Bringing a new Converged TV service offering to market featuring a performance branding approach to TV that aligns OTT and linear TV with other marketing channels in a fully integrated, accountable strategy

Building Growth Planner, a privacy-resilient high velocity media mix model, into their Polaris proprietary marketing platform to optimize investment across all channels and the funnel to maximize profitable growth

This week, the agency also announced that they are currently a finalist for two US Agency Awards (Innovative Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year) and two Digiday Awards (Best Search Campaign for Intuit QuickBooks and Leader of the Year for Simon Poulton, VP of Digital Intelligence).

