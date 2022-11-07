Heeter produces high-quality inkjet applications with the RICOH Pro™ Z75 B2 Sheetfed Press

Commercial printer teams with Ricoh once again to lead the industry forward as the official beta site for Ricoh's revolutionary B2 sheetfed inkjet press

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Heeter has installed the first RICOH Pro™ Z75 B2 sheetfed inkjet press in its newly unveiled Digital Print Center. As the first beta site, Heeter has moved offset work to this future-defining technology, producing higher print quality faster with fewer demands on staff, helping to overcome the workforce challenges felt across the print industry.

"What we've seen over the years is that inkjet can deliver better quality than offset, in less time and with less stress on our staff. The RICOH Pro Z75 is the next step in this evolution," said Kirk Schlecker, President of Heeter. "Early on, we took a leap into digital at a time when others were dipping their toes. That has paid off for us immensely and we're not slowing down.

When Ricoh approached us about becoming a beta site for the RICOH Pro Z75, it was a no brainer because our partnership over the years has been built on trust and has delivered innovation. We've been impressed with the device and are proud to support Ricoh as they bring this to market."

The first B2 automatic perfecting sheetfed inkjet press, the RICOH Pro Z75 delivers the advantages of sheetfed with the low running costs and high productivity of inkjet. Boasting Ricoh's newest printheads and inks, applications are produced with the high quality and performance commercial printers are seeking. Supporting hyper relevant short runs and the acceleration of the transition from offset to digital, it enables commercial printers to discover new ways to reach higher benchmarks for productivity, image quality and flexibility.

"The offset-to-digital transition is accelerating at record speeds. The RICOH Pro Z75 delivers the needed combination of high productivity and high quality to fuel that acceleration," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Marketing Division & RICOH Graphic Communications North America Sales, RICOH Graphic Communications. "With digital, there are more opportunities to unlock data's power efficiently and effectively in ways offset simply can't do. There's never been a better time than now to innovate with inkjet."

The RICOH Z75 will be available in 2023.

