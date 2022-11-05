Davinci Motor to Debut DC100 to the European Market at EICMA 2022

MILAN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci Motor, the new Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, is making its European debut at EICMA, the world's leading exhibition of motorcycles, taking place this year between November 8 and 13 in Milan, Italy.

At the exhibition, Davinci Motor will be launching the futuristic DC100, the first electric motorcycle designed to rival the performance of 1000 cc conventional motorcycles.

"We see EICMA as the perfect stage to officially introduce our brand and product to the European market. Davinci Motor is a start-up that has been working on developing a new technology and product design for over 7 years, and we're very much looking forward to showing the world what our products are capable of", said Rosanna Libia, Davinci Motor International Business Manager.

A New Era Of Electric Mobility. (PRNewswire)

A Two-Wheeled Robot, Born To Be Different

This is evident when looking at its technical specifications. Designed to strike the perfect balance between acceleration, speed, and range, the DC100 has an acceleration of 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in about 3 seconds, can reach a top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph) and has a range of over 400 km (249 mi). It can be conveniently charged at level 3 DC fast-charging stations, with a full charge taking just about 30 minutes.

Additionally, with its intelligent robotic control system, the DC100 gives the riders complete control over the 100 kW (135 hp) power that is delivered by Davinci's self-developed synchronous AC motor mounted directly on the rear wheel, as well as a safer ride experience thanks to advanced features including traction control, CBS, ABS, to name a few.

Lastly, the DC100 features the novel cell-to-chassis EV battery technology that allows to reduce the number of components, therefore increase interior space and reduce vehicle weight. A technical solution to directly increase the power while the existing battery technology remains unchanged.

To announce the launch of the brand and DC100 at EICMA, Davinci Motor will be hosting a press conference hosted by Rosanna Libia on the opening day of the show at 13:20 local time at Hall 13, Booth Q70 at Fiera Milano.

"We all know of the big motorcycle culture in Europe and we're very excited to embrace this culture", said Qi Wang, COO of Davinci Motor. "EICMA 2022 marks DC100's first appearance outside of China and we'd love to invite all attendees to visit our booth at EICMA."

About Davinci Motor

Founded in 2013, Davinci Motor is a technology innovative company committed to exploring the research and development of robotic vehicles, with a perfect combination of performance and ease of use. Davinci Motor's mission is to create an exceptional effortless joyful riding experience for all users and the DC100 is the right product to achieve that. For more information, please visit https://www.davincimotor.com or follow us via:

FB: Davinci Motor

IG: davincimotor_

LinkedIn: Davinci Motor

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Davinci Motor