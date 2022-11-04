Perimeter Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales decreased 18% in Q3-2022 as compared to Q3-2021 driven by the mild North America fire season

Fire Safety Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million; Specialty Products Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million

Year-to-date net income of $123.7 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $123.3 million

New $100.0 million share repurchase authorization *

CLAYTON, Mo., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as specialty products used in several end markets, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Year-to-Date 2022 Results



Net sales increased 1% to $319.2 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $316.5 million in the prior-year period.



Fire Safety sales decreased 13% to $207.0 million, as compared to $237.3 million in the prior year.



Specialty Products sales increased 42% to $112.2 million, as compared to $79.2 million in the prior year.

Net income during the year-to-date period was $123.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an increase of $94.1 million from $29.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% to $123.3 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $134.6 million in the prior-year period.



Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 30% to $81.2 million, as compared to $116.7 million in the prior year.



Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA increased 135% to $42.0 million, as compared to $17.9 million in the prior year.

Third Quarter 2022 Results



Net sales decreased 18% to $160.5 million in the third quarter, as compared to $195.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



Fire Safety sales decreased 29% to $122.0 million, as compared to $172.4 million in the prior year.



Specialty Products sales increased 68% to $38.5 million, as compared to $23.0 million in the prior year.

Net income during the third quarter was $78.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, an increase of $26.7 million from $52.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 25% to $75.6 million in the third quarter, as compared to $100.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 38% to $60.4 million, as compared to $97.9 million in the prior year.



Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA increased 512% to $15.3 million, as compared to $2.5 million in the prior year.











* On November 3, 2022, the Company's board of directors approved the repurchase of up to $100.0 million of the Company's ordinary shares during the next 24 months.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and specialty products used in several end markets. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products, formerly Oil Additives.

The Fire Safety segment consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety segment also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

In June 2022, the Oil Additives segment, which produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P 2 S 5 "), was renamed the Specialty Products segment to better reflect the current and expanding applications for P 2 S 5 in several end markets and applications, including lubricant additives, various agricultural applications, various mining applications, and emerging electric battery technologies. Within the lubricant additive end market, currently our largest end market application, P 2 S 5 is primarily used in the production of a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP"), which is considered an essential component in the formulation of engine oils with its main function to provide anti-wear protection to engine components.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



















Net sales $ 160,509



$ 195,414

$ 319,232



$ 316,460 Cost of goods sold 74,707



86,081

191,757



159,895 Gross profit 85,802



109,333

127,475



156,565 Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative expense 22,381



15,333

64,803



42,544 Amortization expense 13,738



13,276

41,395



39,818 Founders advisory fees - related party (73,713)



—

(154,026)



— Other operating expense (51)



313

405



1,066 Total operating expenses (37,645)



28,922

(47,423)



83,428 Operating income 123,447



80,411

174,898



73,137 Other expense (income):

















Interest expense, net 9,944



8,065

32,582



23,951 (Gain) loss on contingent earn-out (3,644)



—

(13,042)



2,763 Unrealized foreign currency loss 4,705



1,634

8,741



3,892 Other (income) expense, net (785)



66

(820)



(252) Total other expense, net 10,220



9,765

27,461



30,354 Income before income taxes 113,227



70,646

147,437



42,783 Income tax expense (34,516)



(18,637)

(23,692)



(13,151) Net income 78,711



52,009

123,745



29,632 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

















Foreign currency translation adjustments (18,181)



(2,020)

(34,426)



(2,424) Total comprehensive income $ 60,530



$ 49,989

$ 89,319



$ 27,208 Earnings per share:

















Basic $ 0.48



$ 0.98

$ 0.76



$ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.45



$ 0.98

$ 0.70



$ 0.56 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:

















Basic 162,635,592



53,045,510

161,943,492



53,045,510 Diluted 176,777,958



53,045,510

176,085,858



53,045,510

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,256

$ 225,554 Accounts receivable, net 85,612

24,319 Inventories 120,467

110,087 Income tax receivable 655

816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,876

14,161 Total current assets 377,866

374,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 57,187

62,247 Goodwill 1,019,387

1,041,325 Customer lists, net 715,829

753,459 Technology and patents, net 233,861

247,368 Tradenames, net 95,047

100,005 Other assets, net 1,877

2,219 Total assets $ 2,501,054

$ 2,581,560 Liabilities and Shareholders Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 31,856

$ 27,469 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 124,429

19,025 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 9,836

53,547 Deferred revenue 1,272

445 Total current liabilities 167,393

100,486 Long-term debt 664,986

664,128 Deferred income taxes 222,952

298,633 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 134,598

312,242 Redeemable preferred shares 100,263

96,867 Redeemable preferred shares - related party 3,245

3,699 Other non-current liabilities 8,951

22,195 Total liabilities 1,302,388

1,498,250 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 163,234,542 and 157,237,435 shares issued; 162,316,326 and 157,237,435 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 163,235

157,237 Treasury shares, at cost; 918,216 shares at September 30, 2022 and no shares at December 31, 2021 (7,572)

— Additional paid-in capital 1,697,644

1,670,033 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,561)

(7,135) Accumulated deficit (613,080)

(736,825) Total shareholders' equity 1,198,666

1,083,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,501,054

$ 2,581,560

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 123,745



$ 29,632 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value) (154,026)



— Depreciation and amortization expense 49,536



45,593 Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares 4,903



— Share-based compensation 19,297



— Deferred income taxes (72,441)



(5,195) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,196



2,432 Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up 27,973



— (Gain) loss on contingent earn-out (13,042)



2,763 Unrealized loss on foreign currency 8,741



3,892 Loss on disposal of assets 9



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable (63,838)



(72,103) Inventories (40,759)



(5,554) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,058



3,104 Other assets —



346 Accounts payable 4,975



12,971 Deferred revenue 889



831 Income taxes payable, net 88,673



11,180 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,547



2,725 Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled) (53,547)



— Other liabilities (73)



(200) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (43,184)



32,417 Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (6,024)



(5,149) Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement (1,638)



— Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired —



(7,464) Net cash used in investing activities (7,662)



(12,613) Cash flows from financing activities:







Ordinary shares repurchased (7,572)



— Proceeds from exercise of warrants 529



— Proceeds from revolving credit facility —



19,500 Repayments of revolving credit facility —



(19,500) Repayments of long-term debt —



(4,211) Net cash used in financing activities (7,043)



(4,211) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (1,409)



1,510 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (59,298)



17,103 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 225,554



22,478 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 166,256



$ 39,581 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest $ 18,299



$ 21,502 Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,588



$ 7,092 Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in capital $ 13,783



$ —

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense, (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold, (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business, (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vii) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S.GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Income before income taxes $ 113,227



$ 70,646

$ 147,437



$ 42,783 Depreciation and amortization 16,450



15,212

49,536



45,593 Interest and financing expense 9,944



8,065

32,582



23,951 Founders advisory fees - related party (73,713)



—

(154,026)



— Non-recurring expenses 1 1,168



3,855

4,788



12,805 Share-based compensation expense 6,832



—

19,297



— Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2 658



—

27,973



— (Gain) loss on contingent earn-out (3,644)



—

(13,042)



2,763 Management fees 3 —



313

—



937 Contingent future payments 4 —



625

—



1,875 Unrealized foreign currency loss 4,705



1,634

8,741



3,892 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,627



$ 100,350

$ 123,286



$ 134,599 Net sales $ 160,509



$ 195,414

$ 319,232



$ 316,460











(1) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring professional fees and integration costs including expenses related to the business combination with Perimeter Solutions. (2) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold in connection with the business combination with Perimeter Solutions. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost. (3) Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. These fees did not continue following the closing of the business combination. (4) Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.

SOURCE Perimeter Solutions