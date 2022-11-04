Majors Management Announces Acquisition of Morgan Oil Company, Inc.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC, and its affiliates ("Majors"), a growing leader in the convenience store industry, announces it has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business, and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility from Morgan Oil Company, Inc. ("Morgan Oil").

"It was our pleasure to work with Ed Morgan and the Morgan Oil team to transition their operations and employees to Majors and provide uninterrupted service to their fueling and convenience customers. We are excited to welcome the Morgan Oil team to the Majors' family. This advances our existing growth plans for the state of Texas, and we are honored to serve the residents of East Texas for all their convenience and fueling needs. We were also very pleased to work with another seller represented by the first-class team at Corner Capital Advisors, LLC," said Majors' President, Ben Smith.

Ed Morgan, President of Morgan Oil added, "The team at Majors was great to work with in all respects, and I know they will continue Morgan Oil's long-standing tradition of excellent customer service. It was my privilege to deal with a best-in-class team that will honor Morgan Oil's legacy of service to its customers."

About Majors Management, LLC

Lawrenceville, GA-based Majors Management, LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,200 convenience store locations. Majors partners with leading petroleum brands including BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Marathon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76, and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. In the last three years, Majors has completed fifteen acquisitions across eleven states.

