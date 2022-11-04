eHealth, Inc. to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. GMT. Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

650-210-3111

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.