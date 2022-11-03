XP Investments US Bolsters Trade Management with SS&C

Brazil's technology-driven platform and trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services leverages SS&C's market-leading solutions to enhance trading operations

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that XP Investments US, a subsidiary of XP Inc., a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, will use SS&C's market-leading trade management solutions to optimize its operations.

SS&C Technologies

The brokerage will use a combination of SS&C MarketTrader and SS&C Eze EMS to power its sell-side order and execution management platform. The solution allows XP to run real-time trade cost analysis and commission management, and leverage everything from DMA to complex algo and program trading capabilities on a single platform. Additionally, SS&C's Risk & Compliance Intelligence Program (RCI) will support its compliance and monitoring program. The combined solution will enable XP to bolster its multi-currency, multi-asset trading, FIX connectivity and compliance for its U.S. operations. Additionally, SS&C will help XP meet CAT reporting requirements.

"As our business has grown, we needed enhanced functionality across our trading desks and the ability to view workflows from top to bottom. SS&C has been able to optimize our workflows with its automated trading solutions and high-touch trading platforms," said André Rizzo, XP Investments US' CEO. "SS&C's technology has allowed us to bring our trading and compliance together on one platform, elevating the experience and productivity across our trading operations."

"We are pleased to partner with XP Investments US to help optimize their growing business with a full stack of trading and compliance capabilities," said Marcos Frisaura, Director, Financial Markets Group, SS&C Technologies. "By leveraging the power of SS&C's portfolio of diverse and flexible trading and compliance solutions, we can help our clients improve efficiency and transparency in their automated trading operations."

About XP Investments US

XP Investments US, LLC d/b/a XP Investments is a FINRA and NFA member broker dealer and is registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.Securities accounts are held custody at one of our partners clearing firms, Pershing LLC or Interactive Brokers, LLC.

XP Investments US is a subsidiary of XP Inc., a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. As of September 30th, 2022, XP Inc. had R$925 billion in Client Assets and 3.8 million Active Clients.

XP Inc.'s mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

Educating new classes of investors;

Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;

Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and

Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

