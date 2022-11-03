SKLAR KIRSH'S ROBBIN ITKIN HONORED WITH TRANSACTION OF THE YEAR AWARD

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Robbin Itkin has been recognized by the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and awarded the 2022 Turnaround Transaction (Large Company) of the Year Award. According to the TMA Global Chief Executive Officer Scott Stuart, the award recognizes those who have "achieved the highest levels of excellence" in the field of turnaround, restructuring and corporate health.

The coveted award is based on Itkin's role as counsel to a court approved ad hoc committee of investors who were victims, along with other investors in different investment vehicles, of Professional Financial Investors, Inc., and its 40 affiliated entities, all of whom became debtors in bankruptcy in the Northern District of California. The Bankruptcy Judge determined the debtors' "businesses were all part of an overreaching Ponzi scheme." Robbin said that "it was an honor to work with the clients and other committees, parties and professionals in this case, specifically including my Sklar Kirsh colleague Kelly Frazier – together we created a model that can and should serve as a precedent in other cases for the commitment to resolution rather than litigation for the benefit of all victims and other creditors."

"We are thrilled that Robbin has received the 2022 Turnaround Transaction of the Year Award," says Jeffrey Sklar, Co-Chairman of Sklar Kirsh. "It speaks to her known professionalism, creativity and empathy for those affected by distressed situations, and her efforts to efficiently resolve matters in bankruptcy."

Itkin is a Partner and leader in the firm's Bankruptcy and Financial Restructuring practice group. Her experience restructuring billions of dollars of debt includes insolvency resolutions in chapter 11 cases and numerous restructurings outside the courtroom. As a mediator, Itkin uses her problem-solving strength to advise both healthy companies and those in distress, leading them to negotiate effectively with their own creditors and counterparties who are in fragile economic straits.

Experienced at representing a range of parties in the bankruptcy process, Itkin has protected the claims and interests of debtors, creditors', equity and bondholders' committees, purchasers, trustees, and Ponzi scheme and other victims in corporate restructurings and bankruptcies. Her industry experience spans real estate, entertainment, sports, retail, transportation, manufacturing, hospitality and healthcare, among others. Many of Itkin's clients are high-profile individuals in entertainment, sports, and business. She discreetly guides them through out-of-court workouts and financial transactions, often advising at all stages of business growth and on early signs of distress.

The TMA is the premier nonprofit serving corporate renewal and restructuring professionals worldwide. Since 1993, TMA has honored excellence through its annual awards program, which recognizes the most successful turnarounds and impactful transactions industrywide. The Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards are chosen based on a rigorous peer-review process by the volunteer TMA Awards Committee. This process includes extensive diligence of each nominated case. As the judges review all components of each entry, they look for" well-defined, measurable outcomes." The TMA will honor the 2022 award recipients at the TMA Annual Conference, November 1-4, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

