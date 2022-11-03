Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP Earns Recognition in 2023 Best Law Firms in America Listing

Family law firm earns national ranking for appellate practice

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based family law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP (ONDA) is pleased to announce its recognition among the country's leading law firms in the 2023 Best Law Firms in America guide.

The firm earned national ranking for its appellate practice, which was also ranked in the top tier among Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio areas. ONDA earned top honors in family law in the DFW metroplex and in San Antonio, as well as recognition for its family law mediation expertise.

"To be endorsed by other legal industry professionals is always a great honor," said name partner Scott Downing. "Recognition like this confirms the work we do is substantial, and more importantly, of high value. I am very proud of the entire team at ONDA for making that possible."

To be eligible for the prestigious guide, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the current Best Lawyers in America guide. Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP had 11 lawyers listed in the 2023 edition. The prestigious annual Best Law Firms list is published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America. Selections are determined by client and attorney evaluations, peer review and editorial staff review.

To view the complete list, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

This is just the latest recognition for the esteemed family law firm. Recently, Texas Lawyer's Best of 2022 edition singled out ONDA as the Best Family Law Firm in Dallas. Four partners were also listed among the state's Top 100 attorneys in the 2022 edition of Texas Super Lawyers, which included recognition of seven other firm attorneys for their work in Family Law.

About ONDA

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

