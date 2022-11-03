Martin Walker PC Earns Repeat Recognition by Best Law Firms

Firm's personal injury practice earns prestigious honor for second consecutive year

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler-based personal injury and trial law firm Martin Walker PC has been selected to the Best Lawyers in America and U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms listing for 2023.

The prestigious honor recognizes the firm's expertise representing plaintiffs in personal injury litigation for the second consecutive year.

"Of course, the greatest honor we receive is justice for our clients who have been harmed," said name partner Reid Martin. "These honors are very motivating for us to keep up the fight. We are very grateful."

Each year, leading law firms from around the country are surveyed and evaluated by industry peers as well as former clients. The 2023 edition marks the 13th annual listing of Best Law Firms. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the 2023 Best Lawyers in America guide, which was published earlier this year. Each of the three attorneys at Martin Walker PC were named to that guide.

To view the complete list, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

This is just the latest accolade for the litigation boutique. In addition to Best Lawyers in America, each of the firm's attorneys were named to Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers list for their work in medical malpractice litigation and appellate law. Only 5 percent of Texas attorneys are named to the Texas Super Lawyers list each year.

"It's recognition like this that pushes us to continue to strive for excellence," said firm co-founder Jack Walker. "We are very thankful to those who endorsed our work and to all who continue to help us secure justice along the way."

About Martin Walker PC

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability.

