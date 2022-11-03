KUS Granted the Master of Quality Supplier Award by DTNA

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUS Americas, Inc., a leading supplier of Marine, Vehicle, and Industrial was granted the 2020 Master of Quality Supplier Award by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) in 2021. This is the second year in a row that KUS has been recognized as the Master of Quality Supplier by DTNA. The annual program honors outstanding suppliers who have received high scores on a stringent scorecard for their quality, delivery, technology, and cost performance.

"The award honors the top components and service suppliers to Freightliner and Western Star Trucks. The award-winning suppliers demonstrate dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support to DTNA and overall performance," according to DTNA.

Aaron Irvin – Director of Sales and Business Development (KUS Americas, Inc.) said, 'KUS is very pleased to announce that we have been awarded the Daimler Master of Quality award for the second consecutive year. Our customer-focused approach helps KUS develop products that are specifically made to meet customer requirements and applications. This tailored approach allows KUS to design and manufacture durable parts that survive the variety of extreme conditions encountered by vehicles in the field. Additionally, KUS prides itself on our manufacturing and quality control capabilities. By strictly following automotive standards, KUS ensures that we consistently produce components that meet customer specifications. We are proud of our partnership with Daimler, and we look forward to continuing to supply quality parts for their vehicles.'

About KUS:

KUS Americas, Inc. was founded in 1984; it is the world's leading manufacturer of Liquid Level Senders, DEF Level Sensors and Headers, Reservoir Assemblies, and Gauge Instrumentation. We offer more than 5,000 products, as well as engineered customization services. KUS is a global company that has expanded rapidly over the years, with operations in Europe, China, Taiwan, and Mexico. As an industry leader in several fields, we look forward to helping our customers, present and future, with supplying their system needs, new product opportunities, and building and expanding our relationships together.

Website: www.kus-usa.com

