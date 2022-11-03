Connections Health Solutions Announces Laura Buckley as Chief Operating Officer

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, today announced the addition of Laura Buckley as Chief Operating Officer. Buckley brings more than 15 years of operational expertise to Connections with a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing organizations. As COO, Buckley will oversee Connections' national operations and support initiatives to scale the company's clinical model and shared services operations as the company rapidly expands.

"We are thrilled to have Laura join Connections and help lead the team into a period of exciting growth," said Connections Health Solutions' CEO Colin LeClair. "Throughout her career, Laura has successfully led teams focused on implementing patient-centric initiatives with a lasting impact and a wide reach. Her commitment to continuous process improvement for those experiencing behavioral health crises nationwide is completely aligned with our vision to transform the nation's behavioral healthcare system into one that is more connected, more accountable and better equipped to support every person, family, and community."

For 12 years Buckley has focused on healthcare, with the last eight years building and launching new products and services for chronically ill patients at Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with kidney diseases. She also held various market operations and product leadership roles at WellCare Health Plans, overseeing business process improvement, Medicaid expansion efforts, and Medicaid health plan operations.

"Now more than ever, people need access to high-quality mental health care," said Buckley. "As the national leader, and pioneer of the 23-hour observation model, Connections continues to set the gold standard in crisis care. I am honored to join such an innovative, mission-driven organization and eager to help the team introduce a model that has already helped hundreds of thousands, to more communities nationwide."

Buckley joins Connections after a year of impressive growth, in both geography and service lines. Connections now provides immediate-access behavioral health crisis care in Arizona and Montana and has expanded services to include mobile crisis, behavioral health urgent care clinics, observation and treatment units, behavioral health subacute units, and recovery outpatient programs.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the leading innovator of behavioral health crisis care. The Company operates the two largest behavioral health crisis facilities in the nation and provides a range of services to help stabilize and treat people with mental health and substance use diagnoses. Connections' model emphasizes providing treatment in the least restrictive setting and has demonstrated improved quality and cost savings, including significantly reducing hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, please visit: www.connectionshs.com.

