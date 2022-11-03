Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Raises Revenue, Net Income and EBITDA Guidance for Full-Year 2022

Company to Host Conference Call on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:

Total revenue of $317.0 million , up 40% from $227.1 million for the prior-year quarter

Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $26.0 million , compared to $34.3 million for the prior-year quarter

Earnings per share - diluted ("EPS - diluted") of $0.56 , compared to $0.74 per share for the prior-year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.1 million , compared to $62.9 million for the prior-year quarter. Note that, beginning in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 , the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to exclude addbacks related to provider bonus payments and losses from recently acquired IPAs, which it believes to be more reflective of its business.

Financial Highlights for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

Total revenue of $850.0 million , up 47% from $578.8 million for the prior-year period

Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $51.6 million , compared to $60.1 million for the prior-year period

EPS-diluted of $1.12 , compared to $1.33 per share for the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $116.4 million , compared to $118.2 million for the prior-year period

Cash and cash equivalents of $184.0 million as of September 30, 2022

Recent Operating Highlights:

In September 2022 , the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the fully diluted capitalization of All American Medical Group ("AAMG") and For Your Benefit, Inc. ("FYB"), as well as certain related managed care assets. AAMG is a primary and specialty care physicians' group focused on providing high-quality, culturally competent care to local communities in the San Francisco Bay Area . FYB is affiliated with AAMG and is licensed by the California Department of Managed Health Care as a full-service Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plan. The transaction will add over 15,000 members, primarily located in the City and County of San Francisco and San Mateo County , to ApolloMed's membership. The Company closed on the acquisition of AAMG on October 31, 2022 , and anticipates closing the remaining transactions by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

In October 2022 , the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the fully diluted capitalization and assets relating to nine primary care clinics in Nevada and Texas operating as Valley Oaks Medical Group ("VOMG"). VOMG provides high-quality, value-based primary care services to its local communities and serves over 20,000 patients, including approximately 6,000 Medicare members. The Company closed this transaction on October 14, 2022 .

Guidance:

ApolloMed is raising its full-year 2022 guidance, previously disclosed on May 5, 2022, for total revenue, net income, and EBITDA, and reiterating guidance for Adjusted EBITDA as a result of the aforementioned revision to the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. The Company is raising guidance for revenue, net income, and EBITDA as a result of its continued organic growth and more favorable membership mix. Net income and EBITDA include the impact of an Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation's ("APC") investment in a payer partner, which completed an initial public offering to become a publicly traded company in June 2021. As APC's investment is an excluded asset solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders, any gains or losses as a result of this investment do not affect the net income attributable to ApolloMed and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to ApolloMed. The November 4, 2022 revised net income and EBITDA guidance ranges assume a stock price of the payer partner of $1.05. These guidance ranges based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. As it relates to the revised Adjusted EBITDA calculation, the Company had expected to be in the upper range of its guidance range prior to the adjustment. With the implementation of the revised calculation, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA will fall in the lower end of the existing guidance range.

($ in millions) 2022 Guidance Range

2022 Guidance Range

(as of May 5, 2022)

(as of November 3, 2022)

Low

High

Low

High Total revenue $ 1,055.0



$ 1,085.0



$ 1,095.0



$ 1,115.0

Net income $ 38.0



$ 57.0



$ 50.5



$ 67.0

EBITDA $ 81.0



$ 111.0



$ 107.5



$ 133.5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 136.0



$ 166.0



$ 136.0



$ 166.0



See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Management Commentary:

Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, stated, "We are very pleased with our performance in the third quarter of 2022, achieving strong profitability and 40% growth on the top line primarily as a result of increased capitation revenues from organic membership growth in our core IPAs, more favorable membership mix, and participation in a value-based care model for the Medicare fee-for-service population. During the period, we also recognized a $48.8 million shared savings settlement for our participation in an ACO model for performance year 2021 ('PY 2021'). Given our ACO's incredible history of outperforming the benchmark, we opted to participate in a higher risk corridor for PY 2021, which would allow us to keep a much higher percentage of the shared savings. As a result, we booked an additional $27.0 million in shared savings and incentives revenues for third quarter 2022. Because of our strong top line performance, we reported solid bottom line results of $26.0 million, or EPS-diluted of $0.56, for the third quarter."

Mr. Sim continued, "We announced two significant developments a few weeks ago and are thrilled to share that we closed on the acquisitions of AAMG and VOMG in October. The AAMG and FYB series of transactions will not only continue to increase ApolloMed's presence in the San Francisco Bay Area, onboarding an incredible team of doctors committed to delivering quality care to their patients while adding over 15,000 managed lives, but it will also enable ApolloMed to assume financial responsibility for a patient's entire care continuum as FYB is a Restricted Knox-Keene licensed health plan. In other words, it enables ApolloMed to recognize a much larger percentage of the premium dollar as revenue for members under risk-bearing arrangements. Along with our continued expansion in Northern California, the acquisition of nine primary care clinics operating as Valley Oaks Medical Group marks ApolloMed's entry into the states of Nevada and Texas. We are looking forward to delivering equitable, high-quality healthcare to underserved populations in these new key geographic markets through our unique care model."

Mr. Sim concluded, "Due to the strong results generated in the first three quarters of the year, we are pleased to be raising our annual guidance ranges for revenue, net income and EBITDA, and expect to end 2022 on a strong note. The VOMG and AAMG-FYB transactions open up several opportunities for ApolloMed over the course of the next several months and years, and we look forward to working closely with the teams at these different organizations. These developments set the stage for an exciting 2023 and beyond, and we are proud to continue empowering independent physicians to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, allowing them to put their focus on serving patients who need their care."

GAAP Financial Review for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:

Total revenue of $317.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 40%, compared to $227.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . This was primarily driven by organic membership growth in ApolloMed's consolidated IPAs and participation in a value-based Medicare fee-for-service model.

Capitation revenue, net, of $227.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 53%, compared to $149.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . Capitation revenue represented 72% of total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Risk pool settlements and incentives revenue of $64.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 8%, compared to $59.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was a result of a $27.0 million increase in the shared savings settlement earned from ApolloMed's participation in an ACO model in PY 2021. This was partially offset by reduced risk pool payments due to an increase in utilization following the COVID-19 public health emergency period. These revenues from ApolloMed's partner hospitals reflect a 15-18 month lag.

Fee-for-service revenue of $12.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 77%, compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was primarily driven by the consolidation of Sun Clinical Laboratories beginning August 2021 and Diagnostic Medical Group of Southern California beginning October 2021 , which contributed a total of $4.0 million , and increased visits to ApolloMed's surgery center, which contributed $1.0 million .

Net income of $27.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to net loss of $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 , which was primarily a result of significantly lower unrealized losses in fair value of a payer partner's shares held as marketable securities and other investments of $6.8 million , which compares to $60.9 million in unrealized losses as a result of a 1-to-3 conversion of a payer partner's preferred shares to common stock in the prior-year period. These payer partner shares are deemed "Excluded Assets" that are solely for the benefit of APC and its shareholders and do not impact net income attributable to ApolloMed.

Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $26.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $34.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . The decrease was primarily a result of increased cost of services related to increased utilization compared to the prior-year period.

EPS - diluted of $0.56 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $0.74 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 .

GAAP Financial Review for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

Total revenue of $850.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 47%, compared to $578.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Net income of $50.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $68.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $51.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $60.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

EPS - diluted of $1.12 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $1.33 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Non-GAAP Measures for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:

EBITDA of $48.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to negative EBITDA of $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 .

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $62.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 .

Non-GAAP Financial Review for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

EBITDA of $94.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $116.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Adjusted EBITDA of $116.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $118.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Balance Sheet Highlights:

As of September 30, 2022 , ApolloMed's cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $217.3 million , working capital was $287.4 million , and total stockholders' equity was $513.5 million ; compared to cash and cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $286.5 million , working capital of $283.4 million and total stockholders' equity of $460.5 million , respectively, as of December 31, 2021 .

For more details on ApolloMed's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, please refer to ApolloMed's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is accessible at www.sec.gov .

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

ApolloMed will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET tomorrow (Friday, November 4, 2022), during which management will discuss the results of the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 858-9810 International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8517

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yO0KycVd .

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( https://www.apollomed.net/investors/news-events/ir-calendar ) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to ApolloMed's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov .

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and VIEs in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 140,954 holdback shares have not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM"), who were NMM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal to ApolloMed in order to receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed's common stock and warrants as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among ApolloMed, NMM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into NMM, with NMM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and ApolloMed is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation d.b.a. Allied Pacific of California ("APC"), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver outcomes-based medical care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022, continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans and merger integration efforts, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and financial results. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)













September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021









Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 184,016

$ 233,097 Investments in marketable securities

33,281

53,417 Receivables, net

69,386

10,608 Receivables, net – related parties

91,208

69,376 Income taxes receivable

12,224

— Other receivables

41,799

9,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,702

18,637 Loan receivable – related party

—

4,000









Total current assets

443,616

398,782









Non-current assets







Land, property, and equipment, net

104,149

53,186 Intangible assets, net

73,231

82,807 Goodwill

257,482

253,039 Loans receivable

518

569 Loan receivable - related party

2,125

— Investments in other entities – equity method

38,954

41,715 Investments in privately held entities

896

896 Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,338

15,441 Other assets

6,097

5,928









Total non-current assets

499,790

453,581









Total assets(1)

$ 943,406

$ 852,363









Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 47,366

$ 43,951 Fiduciary accounts payable

6,506

10,534 Medical liabilities

94,884

55,783 Income taxes payable

—

652 Dividend payable

556

556 Finance lease liabilities

509

486 Operating lease liabilities

3,208

2,629





September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021









Current portion of long-term debt

3,162

780 Total current liabilities

156,191

115,371









Non-current liabilities







Deferred tax liability

4,701

9,127 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

931

973 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

16,143

13,198 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs

199,150

182,917 Other long-term liabilities

12,964

14,777









Total non-current liabilities

233,889

220,992









Total liabilities(1)

390,080

336,363









Mezzanine equity







Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical

Corporation

39,820

55,510









Stockholders' equity







Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of

Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding

—

— Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of

Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

44,884,522 and 44,630,873 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 11,175,702 and

10,925,702 treasury shares, at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

45

45 Additional paid-in capital

315,115

310,876 Retained earnings

195,278

143,629



510,438

454,550









Non-controlling interest

3,068

5,940









Total stockholders' equity

513,506

460,490









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$ 943,406

$ 852,363



(1) The Company's consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs"). The consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $590.7 million and $567.0 million as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $129.2 million and $91.7 million as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The VIE balances do not include $435.9 million of investment in affiliates and $37.8 million of amounts due from affiliates as of September 30, 2022 and $802.8 million of investment in affiliates and $6.6 million of amounts due from affiliates as of December 31, 2021 as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the consolidated balance sheets.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue















Capitation, net

$ 227,571

$ 149,059

$ 677,253

$ 438,350 Risk pool settlements and incentives

64,849

59,923

101,717

94,146 Management fee income

10,030

9,652

30,487

26,345 Fee-for-service, net

12,859

7,260

35,694

14,968 Other income

1,692

1,223

4,804

5,006

















Total revenue

317,001

227,117

849,955

578,815

















Operating expenses















Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization

240,768

147,473

691,566

424,303 General and administrative expenses

21,388

21,813

53,224

45,476 Depreciation and amortization

4,754

4,671

13,480

13,105

















Total expenses

266,910

173,957

758,270

482,884

















Income from operations

50,091

53,160

91,685

95,931

















Other (expense) income















Income (loss) from equity method investments

1,452

132

4,397

(3,680) Gain on sale of equity method investment

—

2,193

—

2,193 Interest expense

(2,422)

(967)

(5,348)

(4,343) Interest income

223

420

690

1,331 Unrealized (loss) gain on investments

(6,763)

(60,943)

(17,591)

22,826 Other (expense) income

(1,318)

500

2,328

(14,080)

















Total other (expense) income, net

(8,828)

(58,665)

(15,524)

4,247

















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

41,263

(5,505)

76,161

100,178

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

13,867

(120)

26,101

31,575

















Net income (loss)

27,396

(5,385)

50,060

68,603

















Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

1,410

(39,664)

(1,589)

8,515

















Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

$ 25,986

$ 34,279

$ 51,649

$ 60,088

















Earnings per share – basic

$ 0.58

$ 0.77

$ 1.15

$ 1.38

















Earnings per share – diluted

$ 0.56

$ 0.74

$ 1.12

$ 1.33

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Net income

$ 27,396

$ (5,385)

$ 50,060

$ 68,603

Interest expense

2,422

967

5,348

4,343

Interest income

(223)

(420)

(690)

(1,331)

Provision for income taxes

13,867

(120)

26,101

31,575

Depreciation and amortization

4,754

4,671

13,480

13,105

EBITDA

48,216

(287)

94,299

116,295





















(Income) loss from equity method investments

(165)

(45)

(493)

(240)

Gain on sale of equity method investment

—

(2,193)

—

(2,193)

Other, net

1,382 (1) —

1,382 (1) (931) (2) Stock-based compensation

3,502

1,420

10,477

4,322

APC excluded assets costs

4,201

63,981

10,709

920

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 57,136 (3) $ 62,876

$ 116,374 (3) $ 118,173





(1) Other, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 relates to transaction costs incurred, net of the write-off related to APCMG contingent consideration to reflect the fair value as of September 30, 2022.

(2) Other, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 relates to stimulus checks received in 2021.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA under the historical method for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is $68.5 million and $137.8 million, respectively.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





























2022 Guidance Range

2022 Guidance Range



(as of May 5, 2022)

(as of November 4, 2022) (in thousands)















Low

High

Low

High Net income

$ 38,000



$ 57,000



$ 50,500



$ 67,000

Interest expense

4,000



4,000



8,000



8,000

Provision for income taxes

20,000



31,000



30,000



39,500

Depreciation and amortization

19,000



19,000



19,000



19,000

EBITDA

81,000



111,000



107,500



133,500



















Loss (income) from equity method investments

-



-



1,000



1,000

Other, net

-



-



1,500



1,500

Provider bonus payments

16,000



16,000













Stock-based compensation

13,000



13,000



14,000



16,000

APC excluded assets costs

9,000



9,000



12,000



14,000

Net loss adjustment for recently acquired IPAs

17,000



17,000



-



-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 136,000



$ 166,000



$ 136,000



$ 166,000



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be different from other non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring transactions, stock-based compensation, and APC excluded assets costs. Beginning in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to exclude provider bonus payments and losses from recently acquired IPAs, which it believes to be more reflective of its business.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

