What's a Gateway Game? Take a Look at RACCOON TYCOON by University Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, when University Games acquired Forbidden Games, the deal included Racoon Tycoon, an elegant tabletop strategy game designed with a vintage art appearance. Raccoon Tycoon, a successful game in the hobby channel, has just the right amount of "next-step" complexity to allow casual players to commit to a strategic game play experience.

"It's the perfect entry to strategy games," explained Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development. "Raccoon Tycoon is the type of super-fun group game that goes beyond a simple game of luck to a game of player choices and variable outcomes. That secondary level of player decision making gives each turn new options and excitement."

Games like Raccoon Tycoon provide an inviting entry to the strategy games category, eventually leading new customers to the more complex "gamer games" in the category like Mosaic: A Story of Civilization or Gloomhaven.

Currently, University Games is enjoying the introduction of Raccoon Tycoon ($29.99 for 2-5 players, ages 8+) to mainstream North America with mass market availability in Target, Walmart and Barnes & Noble stores nationwide.

"We're pleased to offer a refreshing, new game just in time for the holidays," Hendrickson continued. "Friends and families will be pleasantly surprised by the ease of learning to play Raccoon Tycoon and the variations each time they play."

The additional appeal of Raccoon Tycoon is the whimsical woodland creature theme, the high-quality components, and the sophisticated art display throughout the game. Raccoon Tycoon was created by an award-winning partnership between designer Glenn Drover and artist Annie Stegg Gerard.

To play Raccoon Tycoon, players make basic economy decisions to buy and sell commodities in order to construct railroads, towns and buildings and become the most prodigious critter in Astoria. Cornering the market on valuable resources can create small fortunes that can be invested in new businesses, turning them into huge fortunes!

About University Games

University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. Forbidden Games is the 14th acquisition for University Games, which also markets under the Briarpatch, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world.

Note: Glenn Drover, creator of Raccoon Tycoon, is available for interviews on strategy games and the games industry.

Media Contact: Greg Walsh, Walsh Public Relations | (203) 292-6280 | greg@walshpr.com

Learn more about University Games by visiting: www.ugames.com

