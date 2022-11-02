VergeSense Expands Executive Team Amidst Rapid Growth

New VP of Software Engineering joins from Samsara and new VP of People joins from Convercent

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VergeSense, the leading spatial intelligence platform trusted by fiscally savvy and employee-first companies across the world, today announced the addition of two new executives to the company's leadership team. Andrew Robbins , based in the San Francisco Bay Area, joins from Samsara as VP of Software Engineering; and Rachel Gerace , based in Denver, joins from Convercent as VP of People. Andrew and Rachel join a deep bench of leaders with decades of experience in commercial real estate and workplace.

(PRNewswire)

The world of commercial real estate is in a state of rapid change. In order to navigate this change and optimize their real estate portfolios and workplaces to reduce costs and improve employee experiences, workplace leaders are looking for better insights to make decisions. VergeSense is the only solution available in the market that provides a True Understanding™ of workplace occupancy and utilization, encompassing active occupancy, people count, and most critically, passive occupancy .

"I'm thrilled to have Andrew and Rachel join the team. Both are seasoned leaders in their respective domains and will help us scale the company and continue to deliver the best possible experience for our customers, partners, and employees during this time of rapid growth," said Dan Ryan, co-founder and CEO of VergeSense. "Our people have always been a top priority, and Rachel will help us build on our fantastic culture so VergeSense remains a top destination employer as we expand around the globe."

"Customers are turning to VergeSense because of the power of our software and AI capabilities that help them make mission-critical workplace decisions," said CTO Kelby Green. "Andrew and our engineering team will continue to build and innovate on our industry leading Spatial Intelligence Platform to ensure our customers are able to achieve their workplace objectives."

VergeSense is the leading provider of spatial intelligence. Over 130 global companies, across 36 countries and 100M+ sqft, rely on VergeSense for a true understanding of how their workplaces are used. Customers like Cisco, Autodesk, and BP choose VergeSense to continuously and confidently optimize spaces to reduce costs and improve employee experience.

To provide the best possible end-to-end solutions, VergeSense partners with leading workplace and technology leaders such as JLL, Steelcase, CBRE, Infogrid, Metrikus, Schneider Electric, FM:Systems, Spacewell, Mapiq, Inpixon, Waldner's, Johnson Controls, Eptura, Comfy, Planon, and more.

VergeSense customers benefit from confident decision making, ability to adapt spaces faster, and peace of mind from high investment in privacy and security. VergeSense is best fit for organizations who want to properly size their portfolio, validate space designs that delight employees, and optimize facilities operations.

For more information visit www.vergesense.com or request a demo at https://www.vergesense.com/demo .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VergeSense