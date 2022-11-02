Serve a Memorable Seasonal Get-Together with eMeals and Sterling Vineyards

Easy-Cook 'Shine Brighter Together' Menu Includes Wine Pairings and Web-Shoppable Recipes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to share meals with friends and family, but it's always a challenge to create a company-worthy menu that doesn't strap you to the stove until you're too tired to enjoy your guests. The Shine Brighter Together Occasions Plan from eMeals, the meal planning service, and Sterling Vineyards, the well-known Napa Valley winery, solves the problem with a classy four-course spread that can be assembled in record time, delectable wine pairings that perfectly complement each dish, and auto-generated grocery lists that streamline your shopping.

Available free on the Shine Brighter Together landing page or in the Occasions Plan in the eMeals app for subscribers, the plan serves eight people with six recipes made for entertaining including:

Prosciutto and Parmesan Stuffed Mushrooms featuring baby portobellos

Roasted Butternut Squash, Pear and Fennel Salad that can be served as a side or offered as a main dish for vegetarians

Pecan Crusted Grouper with Balsamic-Browned Butter Sauce with grouper or other white fish dipped and baked in egg, pecans and panko

Bacon and Onion Roasted Fingerling Potatoes accented with a dash of thyme

Braised Kale with Lemon seasoned with a hint of garlic

Apple Crumble optionally served with caramel ice cream or caramel sauce

Every recipe comes with a recommended wine pairing from the Sterling Vintner's Collection, including Sterling Vintner's Collection Chardonnay and Sterling Vintner's Collection Cabernet Sauvignon. Both are Wine Enthusiast "Best Buys" and deliver above their price points, providing easy drinking wines made from grapes grown in some of California's finest vineyards.

Ready to start cooking? Simply select the recipes you want to make, and eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt – no written list or painstaking grocery cart assembly required.

Want meal inspiration every night? From variety to easy shopping and preparation, eMeals subscribers enjoy all the benefits of the Shine Brighter Together plan every night. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 eating styles (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Sterling Vineyards

Sterling Vineyards was founded in 1964 by Oxford graduate and successful businessman Peter Newton. As one of only 27 bonded wineries in Napa Valley at the time, Newton was an early pioneer of crafting Bordeaux-inspired red wines in California and helped transform the region into the premier winemaking appellation we know today. Sterling Vineyards quickly put Napa on the map for creating top quality wines and in 1969 bottled the first vintage-dated Merlot in California. The winery itself is an architectural icon in Napa Valley. Modeled after the beautiful white stucco buildings on the Greek island of Mykonos, Sterling Vineyards was the first winery ever built with the visitor in mind and the only winery in the world with an aerial tram. Sterling is one of the most visited wineries in Napa Valley and one of the largest landowners in Napa, which provides immense opportunity for crafting world-class wines. After sustaining damage form the Glass Fire in 2020 and being forced to close its doors, Sterling Vineyards is excited to welcome guests back in Summer 2023. Sterling Vineyards is currently rebuilding its iconic aerial tram, regaining its historic splendor, and bouncing back to once again be one of the most visited sites in the Napa Valley. For more information, visit sterlingvineyards.com or follow on Facebook.com/SterlingVineyards, Instagram @SterlingVineyards or Twitter @SterlingWines.

