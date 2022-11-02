HITEC Recognizes Jesus Mantas of IBM as Estrella Award Recipient During the HITEC Awards Gala

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) will recognize Jesus Mantas, Global Managing Partner, Business Transformation Services, IBM Consulting and Member of the HITEC Board of Directors, as the 2022 Estrella Award recipient. Mantas will receive this prestigious award during the HITEC Awards Gala on November 2.

The Estrella Award recognizes an individual whose leadership, integrity and dedication have contributed to the advancement of technology. They demonstrate excellence in all aspects of their career, while serving as role models for "rising stars." Previous recipients of the Estrella Award have included Rosa Ramos-Kwok, Nina Vaca , Miriam Hernandez-Kakol , Eddy Cue , Maria Martinez , Thaddeus Arroyo , Ramon Baez and Guillermo Diaz, Jr.

Mantas stewards the IBM global team helping clients design, transform and operate their mission critical business processes in finance, supply chain, operations, and talent, using data science, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies as competitive advantages.

Mantas is a champion for the thoughtful and responsible adoption of advanced technologies and is passionate about taking a human-centered, empathetic approach to business transformation. He has been a practitioner of technology-powered transformation for 38 years and was an early pioneer on artificial intelligence and supply chain enterprise solutions.

Mantas has consistently demonstrated his commitment to diversity and inclusion. Most recently, he created a program to accelerate the growth of the Hispanic executive pipeline, helping attract, retain, develop and promote Hispanic talent across IBM Consulting and increase awareness of Hispanic impact in the technology industry. Mantas is also the emeritus chair of IBM's Hispanic Diversity Council. In 2017, Mantas was awarded the HENAAC Great Minds in STEM Corporate Executive Excellence Award.

Since then, he has been recognized every year as one of HITEC's top 100 influential and notable Hispanic professionals in technology, and in 2019, Mantas was named one of the Top 25 Global Leaders in Consulting by Consulting Magazine for excellence in innovation.

"The word "Estrella" certainly describes this legend, Jesus Mantas! He is the ejemplo of intelligence, grace, perseverance and ganas that continues to inspire everyone that he touches," said HITEC Board Chair Guillermo Diaz, Jr. "We are fortunate and honored to have him as this year's Estrella, but also have him guide the vision and mission of HITEC being on the board of directors. I am blessed to call this Estrella my hermano in mission!"

"It's an honor to be recognized by HITEC, an organization I admire for its dedication to develop and advocate for Hispanic technology leaders," said Mantas. "HITEC serves an essential role for the business community as every company is more dependent on technology, and Hispanic representation is a growth and talent priority."

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

