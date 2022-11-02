Chord Energy Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings, Declares Base and Variable Dividends, Issues Fourth Quarter Outlook

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) ("Chord", "Chord Energy" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, declared base and variable dividends and provided an updated outlook for the business. The Company completed the merger of equals transaction between Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis") and Whiting Petroleum Corporation ("Whiting") on July 1, 2022. The results for the third quarter of 2022 discussed within this release represent the consolidated results for Chord. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include the consolidated results for Chord for the third quarter of 2022 plus the results of legacy Oasis for the period prior to completion of the merger of equals on July 1, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

3Q22 Operational and Financial Highlights:

  • Produced 172.5 MBoe/d in 3Q22, above the high-end of guidance released in August 2022. Oil volumes of 96.2 MBo/d exceeded the mid-point of the guidance;
  • E&P and other CapEx was $230.1MM in 3Q22, below the low-end of August 2022 guidance largely due to timing. Full year 2022 CapEx guidance is unchanged;
  • Combined LOE and GPT costs were below the mid-point of August 2022 guidance;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $783.6MM and net income from continuing operations was $941.6MM;
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $564.6MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was $325.7MM;
  • Total return of capital for 3Q22 set at 85% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow;
  • Declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.67 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022;
  • Repurchased approximately $125MM, or approximately 1.2MM shares during 3Q22 at a weighted average price per share of $106.25;
  • Cash of $658.9MM exceeded debt of $400.0MM, as of September 30, 2022;
  • Monetized 16MM units of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NASDAQ: CEQP) ("Crestwood") for net proceeds (pre-tax) of $428.2MM. As of September 30, 2022, Chord owned approximately 5MM Crestwood units (less than 5% of Crestwood's units outstanding);
  • Received $13.7MM distributions from Crestwood in 3Q22 (included in Adjusted EBITDA);
  • Progressed integration activities associated with the merger. Chord continues to expect approximately $100MM or more of combined capital, operating and G&A synergies;
  • Published sustainability letter to stakeholders outlining Chord's commitment to transparent reporting of its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance. Highlights include reduced greenhouse gas ("GHG") and methane intensity, and improved freshwater intensity. We remain focused on reducing GHG and methane emissions, and enhancing best practices and training to minimize the likelihood of safety incidents among employees and contractors. The letter and ESG metrics for 2019, 2020, and 2021 can be found at https://www.chordenergy.com/sustainability/.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

"Chord Energy had strong operating performance in the third quarter which supported significant free cash flow and our peer-leading return of capital framework," said Danny Brown, Chord Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This performance combined with Chord's pristine balance sheet allows us to return to shareholders approximately $277MM, or 85% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow generated during the quarter. Additionally, we successfully monetized approximately 76% of our Crestwood ownership, unlocking additional value for our shareholders and further strengthening our balance sheet. Chord is making significant progress on the integration and remains confident in our ability to create a stronger, more efficient organization. Chord's deep economic inventory, strong margins, low leverage and capital discipline make for a compelling outlook. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders while operating in a safe and sustainable manner."

3Q22 Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select 3Q22 operational and financial data compared to 3Q22 guidance released in August 2022.

Metric


3Q22 Actual


3Q22 Guidance

Oil Volumes (Mbbl/d)


96.2


94.2 - 97.2

Total Volumes (Mboe/d)


172.5


162.5 - 167.5

Oil Premium to WTI ($/Bbl)


$1.63


$1.00 - $3.00

Gas and NGL Revenue ($/Boe)


$33.04


$28.00 - $32.00

LOE ($/Boe)


$9.86


$9.35 - $10.15

Cash GPT ($/Boe)(1)


$2.39


$2.25 - $3.05

Cash G&A ($MM)(1,2)


$16.3


$22.5 - $25.5

Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and gas sales)


7.9 %


7.7% - 8.1%

E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)(3)


$230.1


$265 - $295

Cash Interest ($MM)(1)


$8.9


$9.0 - $10.5

___________________

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly
comparable financial measures under GAAP.

(2)

Excludes $55.6MM of cash-related costs directly attributable to the merger for severance, advisory, legal and other fees.

(3)

Excludes capitalized interest of $1.3MM.

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $783.6MM and net income from continuing operations was $941.6MM ($21.84/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA was $564.6MM, Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $325.7MM and Adjusted Net Income was $310.4MM ($7.20/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Crestwood Ownership Update

On September 12, 2022, the Company sold 16,000,000 common units in Crestwood for pre-tax net proceeds of $428.2MM, representing approximately 76% of its ownership position. Chord expects to pay approximately $10MM – $15MM of cash taxes related to the divestment. Upon completion of the sale, on September 15, 2022, both Chord designated directors resigned from the Board of Directors of Crestwood Equity GP LLC, the general partner of Crestwood, pursuant to the terms of the director nomination agreement between the Company and Crestwood. The Company owns 4,985,668 Crestwood common units, representing less than 5% of Crestwood's issued and outstanding common units.

Updated Outlook

Chord is providing a 4Q22 outlook which reflects the Company's most recent forecasts. 3Q22 volumes were above the mid-point of guidance largely reflecting strong well performance; however, over the course of the quarter, Chord experienced delays in completing certain wells due to mechanical issues which shifted some CapEx from 3Q22 to 4Q22. FY22 CapEx estimate of $730MM – $750MM was reduced from the August update of $730MM – $760MM. Chord's fourth quarter volumes guidance reflects the delay in new wells coming online, additional downtime of surrounding wells shut-in to facilitate hydraulic fracturing operations and the impact of a power disruption which resulted in nearly half of Sanish ESPs being knocked offline. Total current production estimates for 2H22 are above the mid-point of August guidance.

The following table presents select operational and financial guidance for 4Q22.

Metric


4Q22

Oil Volumes (Mbbl/d)


97.5 – 100.5

Gas Volumes (MMcf/d)


217.0 – 223.0

NGL Volumes (Mbbl/d)


36.5 – 37.5

Total Volumes (Mboe/d)


170.0 – 175.0

Oil Premium to WTI ($/Bbl)


$0.50 – $2.50

Gas Realization (% of NYMEX)


65% – 75%

NGL Realization (% of WTI)


25% – 35%

LOE ($/Boe)


$9.20 – $10.00

Cash GPT ($/Boe)


$2.05 – $2.65

Cash G&A ($MM)(1)


$14.8 – $17.8

Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and gas sales)


7.8% – 8.2%

E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)


$170 – $200

Cash Interest ($MM)


$8.5 – $9.5

___________________

(1)

Excludes merger-related costs.

4Q22 cash taxes are expected to approximate $10MM – $20MM, plus an additional $10MM – $15MM of cash taxes associated with the divestment of Crestwood units.

Select Operational and Financial Data

The following table presents select operational and financial data from continuing operations, unless otherwise noted, for the periods presented. Effective July 1, 2022, the Company reported crude oil, NGLs and natural gas on a three-stream basis. Periods prior to July 1, 2022 were reported on a two-stream basis. This change impacts the comparability between periods.


3Q22


2Q22


3Q21(1)

Production data:






Crude oil (Bbl/d)

96,201


41,174


31,896

Natural gas (Mcf/d)(2)

225,524


137,431


119,448

NGLs (Bbl/d)(2)

38,693



Total production (Boe/d)(2)

172,481


64,079


51,804

Percent crude oil

55.8 %


64.3 %


61.6 %

Average sales prices:






Crude oil, without realized derivatives ($ per Bbl)

$       93.13


$     111.79


$       70.12

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

1.63


2.82


0.43

Crude oil, with realized derivatives ($ per Bbl)

73.34


78.71


43.81

Crude oil realized derivatives ($MM)

(175.2)


(124.0)


(77.2)

Natural gas, without realized derivatives ($ per Mcf)(2)

6.06


9.57


6.91

Natural gas, with realized derivatives ($ per Mcf)(2)

4.39


8.62


6.52

Natural gas realized derivatives ($MM)

(34.7)


(11.9)


(4.3)

NGL, without realized derivatives ($ per Bbl)(2)

29.82



NGL, with realized derivatives ($ per Bbl)(2)

29.71



NGL realized derivatives ($MM)

(0.4)



Selected financial data ($MM):






Revenues:






Crude oil revenues

$       824.3


$       418.9


$       205.7

Natural gas revenues(2)

125.7


119.7


75.7

NGL revenues(2)

106.2



Purchased oil and gas sales

132.7


250.5


87.4

Other services revenues


0.3


0.1

Total revenues

$    1,188.9


$       789.4


$       368.9

Net cash provided by operating activities(1)

$       783.6


$       396.4


$       294.4

Non-GAAP financial measures:






Adjusted EBITDA

$       564.6


$       261.7


$       116.4

Adjusted FCF

325.7


208.7


67.5

Adjusted Net Income

310.4


157.8


35.3

Select operating expenses:






Lease operating expenses ("LOE")

$       156.4


$          67.7


$          44.9

Gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT")

35.5


31.8


30.0

Purchased oil and gas expenses

132.6


252.1


85.8

Production taxes

83.5


40.1


18.4

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

141.0


42.1


24.0

Total select operating expenses

$       549.0


$       433.8


$       203.1

___________________

(1)

The OMP Merger was completed on February 1, 2022 and qualified for reporting as a discontinued operation.
The amounts in the table above for 3Q21 were recast to reflect the results from continuing operations, except for net cash
provided by operating activities which was not required to be recast in accordance with GAAP.

(2)

Beginning in 3Q22, the Company reported crude oil, NGLs and natural gas on a three-stream basis. Prior to 3Q22, the
Company reported crude oil and natural gas (including NGLs) on a two-stream basis. This change impacts comparability between
periods.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") from continuing operations by category for the periods presented:


1Q22


2Q22


3Q22


YTD22

CapEx ($MM):








E&P

$                       62.9


$                       46.0


$                    224.8


$                    333.7

Other(1)

0.6


0.9


6.6


8.1

Total E&P and other CapEx

63.5


46.9


231.4


341.8

Acquisitions(2,3)


(4.8)


2.4


(2.4)

Total CapEx

$                       63.5


$                       42.1


$                    233.8


$                    339.4

___________________

(1)

Includes capitalized interest of $0.6MM for 1Q22, $0.9MM for 2Q22 and $1.3MM for 3Q22.

(2)

2Q22 includes customary post-close adjustments to the purchase price of the Company's acquisition of oil and gas
properties in the Williston Basin from Diamondback Energy Inc. 

(3)

3Q22 excludes amounts related to the merger of equals with Whiting.

Dividend Declaration

Chord declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.67 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022. The base-plus-variable dividend was declared in connection with Chord's previously announced plan to return 75%+ of capital to shareholders per quarter at leverage levels less than 0.5x. The total $3.67 per share dividend reflects a quarterly base dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock and quarterly variable dividend of $2.42 per share of common stock.  Additional details regarding the calculation of the variable dividend can be found in the Company's new investor presentation located on its website.

Credit Facility Amendment

On October 31, 2022, Chord entered into its Second Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, resulting in the borrowing base increasing from $2B to $2.75B and the elected commitment amount increasing from $800MM to $1B. On September 30, 2022, Chord had a cash balance of $658.9MM, no amounts drawn on its credit facility and $400.0MM of senior unsecured notes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release concerning the merger between Oasis and Whiting, including any statements regarding Chord's credit facility, the results, effects, benefits and synergies of the merger, future opportunities for Chord, future financial performance and condition, guidance and any other statements regarding Chord's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Chord expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "likely," "plan," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include statements regarding Chord's plans and expectations with respect to the return of capital plan, the merger and the anticipated impact of the merger on Chord's results of operations, financial position, growth opportunities and competitive position.

These statements are based on certain assumptions made by Chord based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Chord, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger, the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Oasis and Whiting, the effects of the business combination on Chord, including Chord's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans, the ability of Chord to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all, changes in crude oil NGL, and natural gas prices, war and political instability in Ukraine and the effect on commodity prices due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, developments in the global economy, the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as Chord's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting Chord's business, the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected following the consummation of the merger and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in Chord's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and Chord undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements. Additional information concerning other risk factors is also contained in the final prospectus and definitive proxy statement filed by the Company on May 24, 2022, Oasis' (now Chord's) and Whiting's most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K (as may be amended), subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. Chord is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.chordenergy.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021






(In thousands, except share data)

ASSETS




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$                658,857


$                172,114

Accounts receivable, net

717,149


377,202

Inventory

60,956


28,956

Prepaid expenses

13,339


6,016

Derivative instruments

3,061


Other current assets

582


1,836

Current assets held for sale


1,029,318

Total current assets

1,453,944


1,615,442

Property, plant and equipment




Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method)

4,926,278


1,395,837

Other property and equipment

75,434


48,981

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(345,648)


(124,386)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

4,656,064


1,320,432

Derivative instruments

52,110


44,865

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

138,452


Long-term inventory

22,009


17,510

Operating right-of-use assets

26,954


15,782

Deferred tax assets

183,495


Other assets

22,107


12,756

Total assets

$             6,555,135


$             3,026,787





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$                  32,709


$                    2,136

Revenues and production taxes payable

575,372


270,306

Accrued liabilities

476,636


150,674

Accrued interest payable

9,759


2,150

Derivative instruments

366,605


89,447

Advances from joint interest partners

3,609


1,892

Current operating lease liabilities

11,870


7,893

Other current liabilities

12,205


1,046

Current liabilities held for sale


699,653

Total current liabilities

1,488,765


1,225,197

Long-term debt

393,782


392,524

Deferred tax liabilities


7

Asset retirement obligations

119,757


57,604

Derivative instruments

37,898


115,282

Operating lease liabilities

14,380


6,724

Other liabilities

29,740


7,876

Total liabilities

2,084,322


1,805,214

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $0.01 par value: 120,000,000 shares authorized; 43,601,102
shares issued and 41,555,328 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022;
60,000,000 shares authorized, 20,147,199 shares issued and 19,276,181 shares
outstanding at December 31, 2021

438


200

Treasury stock, at cost: 2,045,774 shares at September 30, 2022 and 871,018 at
December 31, 2021

(224,845)


(100,000)

Additional paid-in capital

3,469,622


863,010

Retained earnings

1,225,598


269,690

Chord share of stockholders' equity

4,470,813


1,032,900

Non-controlling interests


188,673

Total stockholders' equity

4,470,813


1,221,573

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             6,555,135


$             3,026,787

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenues








Oil, NGL and gas revenues

$      1,056,146


$         281,474


$      2,088,215


$         781,459

Purchased oil and gas sales

132,697


87,382


542,653


276,349

Other services revenues


121


324


542

Total revenues

1,188,843


368,977


2,631,192


1,058,350

Operating expenses








Lease operating expenses

156,397


44,889


287,195


146,373

Other services expenses


26


123


47

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

35,549


30,028


99,759


90,920

Purchased oil and gas expenses

132,625


85,828


546,310


275,789

Production taxes

83,535


18,445


159,473


50,933

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

141,047


23,975


227,856


83,976

Exploration and impairment

910


263


1,698


1,941

General and administrative expenses

102,226


20,088


151,415


61,500

Total operating expenses

652,289


223,542


1,473,829


711,479

Gain on sale of assets

755


5,405


2,595


228,473

Operating income

537,309


150,840


1,159,958


575,344

Other income (expense)








Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments

337,409


(101,790)


(128,766)


(550,342)

Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

75,093



38,977


Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(8,645)


(7,156)


(22,810)


(23,444)

Other income (expense)

(864)


(139)


2,186


(793)

Total other income (expense), net

402,993


(109,085)


(110,413)


(574,579)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

940,302


41,755


1,049,545


765

Income tax benefit

1,307



3,352


Net income from continuing operations

941,609


41,755


1,052,897


765

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to
Chord, net of income tax

(59,858)


30,195


425,696


100,957

Net income attributable to Chord

$         881,751


$           71,950


$      1,478,593


$         101,722

Basic earnings attributable to Chord per share:








Basic from continuing operations

$             22.79


$                2.11


$             39.28


$                0.04

Basic from discontinued operations

(1.45)


1.52


15.88


5.07

Basic total

$             21.34


$                3.63


$             55.16


$                5.11

Diluted earnings attributable to Chord per share:








Diluted from continuing operations

$             21.84


$                2.01


$             37.02


$                0.04

Diluted from discontinued operations

(1.39)


1.45


14.97


4.92

Diluted total

$             20.45


$                3.46


$             51.99


$                4.96

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

41,318


19,812


26,806


19,905

Diluted

43,107


20,786


28,438


20,508

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021






(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income including non-controlling interests

$     1,480,904


$        129,376

Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interests to net cash
provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion and amortization

227,856


112,581

Gain on sale of assets

(521,495)


(228,473)

Impairment

1,073


5

Deferred income taxes

66,668


Net loss on derivative instruments

128,766


550,342

Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

(38,977)


Equity-based compensation expenses

40,351


11,187

Deferred financing costs amortization and other

1,241


18,811

Working capital and other changes:




Change in accounts receivable, net

(13,007)


(65,324)

Change in inventory

2,199


2,408

Change in prepaid expenses

7,708


4,509

Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities

57,581


118,942

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

4,766


(9,618)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,445,634


644,746

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(303,140)


(143,201)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(148,363)


(74,500)

Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested

155,728


373,892

Costs related to divestitures

(11,368)


(2,785)

Derivative settlements

(487,394)


(242,437)

Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate

428,231


Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

40,607


Net cash used in investing activities

(325,699)


(89,031)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

1,035,000


384,500

Principal payments on revolving credit facilities

(1,020,000)


(884,500)

Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes


850,000

Cash paid to settle Whiting debt

(2,154)


Deferred financing costs

(3,938)


(20,480)

Proceeds from issuance of OMP common units, net of offering costs


86,592

Common control transaction costs


(5,453)

Purchases of treasury stock

(124,845)


(14,560)

Tax withholding on vesting of equity-based awards

(36,768)


Dividends paid

(500,106)


(102,123)

Distributions to non-controlling interests


(20,443)

Payments on finance lease liabilities

(570)


(1,107)

Proceeds from warrants exercised

17,520


241

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(635,861)


272,667

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

484,074


828,382

Cash and cash equivalents:




Beginning of period

174,783


20,226

End of period

$        658,857


$        848,608

Supplemental non-cash transactions:




Change in accrued capital expenditures

$          41,348


$          13,014

Change in asset retirement obligations

412


(389)

Non-cash consideration exchanged in Whiting merger

2,585,211


Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

568,312


Note receivable from divestiture


2,900

Contingent consideration from Permian Basin Sale


32,860

Dividends payable

27,256


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are non-GAAP financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes that the foregoing are useful supplemental measures that provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities. However, these measures are not recognized by GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. From time to time, the Company provides forward-looking forecasts of these measures; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measures. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant. To see how the Company reconciles its historical presentations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit the Investors—Documents & Disclosures—Non-GAAP Reconciliation page on the Company's website at https://ir.chordenergy.com/non-gaap.

Cash GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and without regard to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented:


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(In thousands)

GPT

$          35,549


$          30,028


$          99,759


$          90,920

Pipeline imbalances

(4,582)


547


(3,439)


1,656

Mark-to-market adjustments on derivative transportation
contracts

6,939



6,939


Cash GPT

$          37,906


$          30,575


$        103,259


$          92,576

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less merger costs, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses attributable to shared service allocations and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented:


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(In thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$        102,226


$          20,088


$        151,415


$          61,500

Merger costs(1)

(73,443)



(82,817)


Equity-based compensation expenses

(12,844)


(4,144)


(22,460)


(10,519)

G&A expenses attributable to shared services


(4,387)


(1,624)


(14,416)

Other non-cash adjustments

369


(1,025)


(1,884)


(675)

Cash G&A

$          16,308


$          10,532


$          42,630


$          35,890

___________________

(1)

Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $55.6 million and $65.0 million of
cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022,
respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 related to the non-cash
acceleration of equity-based compensation expenses for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the
merger.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its operating activities and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(In thousands)

Interest expense

$             8,645


$             7,156


$          22,810


$          23,444

Capitalized interest

1,323


578


2,803


1,539

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(1,097)


(825)


(2,816)


(12,791)

Cash Interest

$             8,871


$             6,909


$          22,797


$          12,192

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), merger costs, exploration expenses and impairment expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, plus cash distributions from Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP"). The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations less Cash Interest and E&P and other capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following tables present reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(In thousands)

Net income including non-controlling interests

$        881,751


$          83,332


$     1,480,904


$        129,376

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

8,645


18,153


26,495


49,421

Income tax (benefit) expense

58,551



97,728


Depreciation, depletion and amortization

141,047


33,623


227,856


112,581

Merger costs(1)

73,443



82,817


Exploration and impairment

910


263


1,698


1,941

Gain on sale of assets

(755)


(5,405)


(521,495)


(228,473)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

(337,409)


101,790


128,766


550,342

Realized derivative instruments

(210,228)


(81,443)


(431,332)


(160,018)

Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

(75,093)



(38,977)


Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

13,746



40,607


Equity-based compensation expenses

12,844


4,287


22,507


11,187

Other non-cash adjustments

(2,842)


816


(2,570)


164

Adjusted EBITDA

564,610


155,416


1,115,004


466,521

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations


(57,980)


(12,296)


(169,448)

Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests


18,954



52,828

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

564,610


116,390


1,102,708


349,901

Cash Interest

(8,871)


(6,909)


(22,797)


(12,192)

E&P and other capital expenditures

(230,069)


(41,973)


(338,997)


(123,035)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$        325,670


$          67,508


$        740,914


$        214,674









Net cash provided by operating activities

$        783,643


$        294,383


$     1,445,634


$        644,746

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

8,645


18,153


26,495


49,421

Current tax expense

(8,125)



31,059


Merger costs(1)

55,600



64,973


Exploration expenses

(163)


263


625


1,936

Realized derivative instruments

(210,228)


(81,443)


(431,332)


(160,018)

Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

13,746



40,607


Deferred financing costs amortization and other

2,052


(2,523)


(1,242)


(18,811)

Changes in working capital

(77,718)


(74,233)


(59,245)


(50,917)

Other non-cash adjustments

(2,842)


816


(2,570)


164

Adjusted EBITDA

564,610


155,416


1,115,004


466,521

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations


(57,980)


(12,296)


(169,448)

Cash distributions from OMP and DevCo Interests


18,954



52,828

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

564,610


116,390


1,102,708


349,901

Cash Interest

(8,871)


(6,909)


(22,797)


(12,192)

E&P and other capital expenditures

(230,069)


(41,973)


(338,997)


(123,035)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$        325,670


$          67,508


$        740,914


$        214,674

___________________

(1)

Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $55.6 million and $65.0 million of
cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022,
respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 related to the non-cash
acceleration of equity-based compensation costs for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the
merger.



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord as net income attributable to Chord after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, non-cash changes in the fair value of our investment in an unconsolidated affiliate, impairment and other similar non-cash charges, (2) merger costs and (3) the impact of taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

The Company calculates earnings per share under the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation formula that computes earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share is calculated as (i) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord (ii) less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (iii) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the periods presented.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income attributable to Chord to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Chord and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings attributable to Chord per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per Share for the periods presented:


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021










(In thousands, except per share data)

Net income attributable to Chord

$      881,751


$        71,950


$   1,478,593


$      101,722

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

(337,409)


101,790


128,766


550,342

Realized derivative instruments

(210,228)


(81,443)


(431,332)


(160,018)

Net gain from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

(75,093)



(38,977)


Distributions from investment in unconsolidated
affiliate

13,746



40,607


Impairment

1,073



1,073


5

Merger costs(1)

73,443



82,817


Gain on sale of assets

(755)


(5,405)


(521,495)


(228,473)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,097


1,072


2,986


14,100

Other non-cash adjustments

(2,842)


816


(2,570)


164

Tax impact(2)

131,708


(4,177)


180,502


(39,767)

Other tax adjustments(3)

(166,041)


(18,857)


(275,358)


(29,585)

Adjusted net income attributable to Chord

310,450


65,746


645,612


208,490

Adjusted net income attributable to Chord from
discontinued operations


(30,445)


(6,142)


(102,248)

Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to
participating securities

(43)



(24)


Adjusted net income attributable to Chord from
continuing operations

$      310,407


$        35,301


$      639,446


$      106,242









Diluted earnings attributable to Chord per share

$          20.45


$             3.46


$          51.99


$             4.96

Gain on sale of assets

(0.02)


(0.26)


(18.34)


(11.14)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

(7.83)


4.90


4.53


26.84

Realized derivative instruments

(4.88)


(3.92)


(15.17)


(7.80)

Net loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliate

(1.74)



(1.37)


Distributions from investment in unconsolidated
affiliate

0.32



1.43


Merger costs(1)

1.70



2.91


Impairment

0.02



0.04


Amortization of deferred financing costs

0.03


0.05


0.11


0.69

Other non-cash adjustments

(0.06)


0.04


(0.09)


Tax impact(2)

3.06


(0.20)


6.35


(1.94)

Other tax adjustments(3)

(3.85)


(0.91)


(9.68)


(1.44)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Chord Per
Share

7.20


3.16


22.71


10.17

Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Discontinued
Operations Attributable to Chord Per Share


(1.46)


(0.22)


(4.99)

Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to
participating securities




Adjusted Diluted Earnings From Continuing
Operations Attributable to Chord Per Share

$            7.20


$            1.70


$          22.49


$            5.18









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

43,107


20,786


28,438


20,508









Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(2)

24.5 %


24.8 %


24.5 %


22.6 %

___________________

(1)

Includes costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting, including $55.6 million and $65.0 million of
cash-related costs for severance, advisory, legal and other fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022,
respectively, as well as $17.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 related to the non-cash
acceleration of equity-based compensation costs for certain officers terminated immediately upon completion of the
merger.

(2)

The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash
and non-recurring items.

(3)

Other tax adjustments relate to the change in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the
tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact.

