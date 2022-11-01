Decorative and off-the-grid solar LED street lights from USA were installed as a part of the sustainable agenda for the world cup preparation

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Qatar prepares for the World Cup taking place towards the end of 2022, the country's green agenda has taken the forefront in many infrastructural developments. Among the many initiatives taken, the installation of Smart solar street lights in Doha aims to boost their sustainability drive.

World Cup in Qatar will be illuminated by unique Smart Solar Street Lights

The 350 completely off-the-grid solar street lights produced by Texas based company EnGoPlanet were installed at several locations in Doha. The installed solar street light model, the EnGo Leaf, has previously received a prestigious A' Design award in Street Furniture Design, and has been installed in places all over the world, such as Nevada, Texas, as well as Antigua and Barbuda.

EnGoPlanet , the producer of the Smart Solar street lights, is a US based company that focuses on solar street lights and smart solar furniture like solar-powered benches and bus shelters. The increasing global presence of renewable energy companies like EnGoPlanet reflects the turn towards alternatives and sustainable solutions in order to build Smart Cities of the future.

EnGoPlanet's CEO, Petar Mirovic, commented: "Without these alternatives our future would be bleak, and we are happy to contribute to building smart sustainable cities. Demand for our products is growing, and we are planning to utilize newly adopted Inflation Reduction Act incentives to expand our manufacturing facilities in US."

Many locations in the world are suitable for the application of solar energy to be straightforward, of which solar street lights are perhaps one of the most economical and practical applications of solar energy in smart city infrastructure, given their ability to be entirely off-grid and be easily installed. This can be especially valuable for Africa where currently more than 800 million people live in the dark.

Investment into sustainable infrastructure not only assists Qatar's rebranding as a green hotspot, but also sends a message to tourists arriving for the World Cup – We don't have a Planet B.

